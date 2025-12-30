UK condoles death of Khaleda Zia

The United Kingdom (UK) today, Tuesday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Bangladesh prime minister Begum Khaleda Zia, extending condolences to her family and the people of Bangladesh.

In a condolence message, the British High Commission in Bangladesh said, "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Begum Khaleda Zia, former prime minister of Bangladesh."

The High Commission also extended its heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the people of Bangladesh at this very sad time.