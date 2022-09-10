JaPa chairman GM Quader faces threats and risks

Raushan Ershad has been accompanied by her son Saad Ershad, MP, and his wife in Bangkok.

GM Quader, however, said he was not aware of any such information that another person would be made the deputy leader of the Opposition in parliament. “But she (Raushan Ershad) doesn’t have the authority to send any such letter.”

Out of the blue, Raushan Ershad on 30 August sent a release to the media convening a council of the party though the tenure of the central committee is yet to expire. Besides, three other recent incidents have made the leaders and activists concerned.

GM Quader received a death threat in August and within a few days he sustained injuries in a road accident. His mobile phone was away snatched just on the day following Raushan Ershad’s convening the party council. There are apprehensions whether the incidents are coincidental or connected with something else. However, police on Thursday recovered the phone of GM Quader nine days after it was snatched.

JaPa sources informed Prothom Alo that Kazi Mamunur Rashid sent several messages with death threats, including a photo of a grave, to GM Quader on 5 August. Following this, the personal secretary to the deputy leader of the opposition in parliament, Md. Abu Tayab, filed a general diary (GD) with Uttara West police station on 7 August.

Kazi Mamunur Rashid acknowledged sending the photo of a grave to GM Quader. He told Prothom Alo, “A person sent this to me. I’ forwarded this not only to him, but to nearly 150 people. The objective was, we should think about the grave as our final destination.”