Mirza Fakhrul seeks bail from Dhaka court

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sought bail from a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed in connection with vandalising the main entrance of the residence of chief justice and throwing brickbats at the house on the day of BNP grand rally on 28 October.
Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyers filed the plea at the court on his behalf.
Additional public prosecutor Tapas Kumar Paul told Prothom Alo that an appeal has been made to the court seeking bail of Mirza Fakhrul but the date of hearing has not been finalised as yet.
The BNP leader was arrested on 29 October. Later, a bail was sought from the Chief Metropolitan Magistrate’s court in Dhaka. But the court rejected the plea and sent him to jail that day.
Addressing the court that day, Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyer Syed Joynul Abedin said the BNP secretary general is ill. He was made an accused just for harassment.
Another lawyer Omar Faruqui told the court that on 28 October Mirza Fakhrul was on the main stage, which falls within the jurisdiction of Paltan police station. He is in no way involved with the vandalisation and hurling brickbats at the house of the chief justice that falls under the jurisdiction of Ramna police station.
He also said that a conspiracy was made to foil the mass rally of BNP.
Lawyer Iqbal Hossain told the court that Mirza Fakhrul was a teacher but he has been accused in 102 cases just because of his political identity. He appeared before the court in every case. He respects the law.
However, Dhaka city sessions judge court public prosecutor Abdullah Abu opposed the bail plea saying that BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami created a mayhem in the name of a rally that day. The whole world has seen that. They have killed a police member, he added.