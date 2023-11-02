Mirza Fakhrul seeks bail from Dhaka court

Bangladesh Nationalist Party secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir sought bail from a Dhaka court on Thursday in a case filed in connection with vandalising the main entrance of the residence of chief justice and throwing brickbats at the house on the day of BNP grand rally on 28 October.

Mirza Fakhrul’s lawyers filed the plea at the court on his behalf.

Additional public prosecutor Tapas Kumar Paul told Prothom Alo that an appeal has been made to the court seeking bail of Mirza Fakhrul but the date of hearing has not been finalised as yet.