Dhaka becomes deadly city due to govt negligence: Fakhrul

UNB
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday voiced concern that Dhaka has become an 'explosion-prone’ and 'dangerous' city due to the government’s extreme negligence and mismanagement.

“Explosions have been taking place one after another in the country for the past few days. These incidents are happening as there is no supervision of the construction work of the buildings or their maintenance,” he said.

In a brief address before launching a rally, the BNP leader said the government organisations that are supposed to monitor and inspect these buildings are not properly doing their duties as they are involved in corruption.

As a result, he said, there is no security in the buildings to prevent explosions and there is no system to prevent fire there.

“So, such terrible explosions are happening, leaving many people dead and injured. In fact, Dhaka has now become an explosion-prone and most dangerous city,” Fakhrul said.

He also bemoaned that the air in Dhaka city is said to be the most polluted in the world.

Besides, the BNP leader alleged that the wind of corruption has now completely engulfed Bangladesh.

Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal arranged the rally in front of the National Press Club, marking International Women's Day.

The leaders and activists of Mohila Dal took part in the rally wearing purple sarees and holding purple balloons and placards with the photos of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.

At least 19 people were dead and over 100 injured in a huge explosion in a 5-storey building in Siddique Bazar of Dhaka’s Gulistan area.

Earlier on Sunday, three people were killed in an explosion in a building in Dhaka's Science laboratory area while seven people were killed and many injured in another explosion and fire at an oxygen plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday.

