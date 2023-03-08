Dhaka becomes deadly city due to govt negligence: Fakhrul

As a result, he said, there is no security in the buildings to prevent explosions and there is no system to prevent fire there.
“So, such terrible explosions are happening, leaving many people dead and injured. In fact, Dhaka has now become an explosion-prone and most dangerous city,” Fakhrul said.
He also bemoaned that the air in Dhaka city is said to be the most polluted in the world.
Besides, the BNP leader alleged that the wind of corruption has now completely engulfed Bangladesh.
Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal arranged the rally in front of the National Press Club, marking International Women's Day.
The leaders and activists of Mohila Dal took part in the rally wearing purple sarees and holding purple balloons and placards with the photos of BNP chairperson Khaleda Zia.
At least 19 people were dead and over 100 injured in a huge explosion in a 5-storey building in Siddique Bazar of Dhaka’s Gulistan area.
Earlier on Sunday, three people were killed in an explosion in a building in Dhaka's Science laboratory area while seven people were killed and many injured in another explosion and fire at an oxygen plant in Chattogram’s Sitakunda on Saturday.