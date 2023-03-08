Dhaka becomes deadly city due to govt negligence: Fakhrul

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Wednesday voiced concern that Dhaka has become an 'explosion-prone’ and 'dangerous' city due to the government’s extreme negligence and mismanagement.

“Explosions have been taking place one after another in the country for the past few days. These incidents are happening as there is no supervision of the construction work of the buildings or their maintenance,” he said.

In a brief address before launching a rally, the BNP leader said the government organisations that are supposed to monitor and inspect these buildings are not properly doing their duties as they are involved in corruption.