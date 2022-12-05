Stuffing ballot boxes in night won’t be possible this time: Zafrullah

Zafrullah Chowdhury made these remarks while addressing a programme at National Press Club to mark the 25th death anniversary of ASM Solaiman, former president of the Krishak Sramik Party, founded by Sher-e-Bangla AK Fazlul Huq, on Sunday.

Speaking about the necessity of holding a fair election, Zafrullah Chowdhury further said, “The security money of many gets confiscated in case of a fair election. That won’t be the case for you prime minister. Therefore, you (prime minister) should go for a fair election boldly. You should discuss the matter with others.”

Speaking regarding the venue of BNP’s rally in Dhaka, he further said, “It’s completely a matter of personal choice as to where I will hold a meeting. You (Dhaka Metropolitan Police) want to give me permission to hold the rally at the Suhrawardy Udyan, for which I didn’t even apply. But you don’t want me to hold the rally at the place, for which I have applied.”