Fakhrul urges interim govt to engage experts in talks with US over tariff

BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the interim government to involve the most qualified individuals in negotiation with the United States over the recently imposed 35 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi products.

“The United States has imposed a 35 per cent tariff on our products. Our main export item is ready-made garments. If this sector is hit with such a high tariff, it could collapse entirely and may not recover. That would break the backbone of our economy,” he said at a discussion.

The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) organised the programme titled ‘Journalists’ Role in the July Uprising by Students and Masses’ at the National Press Club.