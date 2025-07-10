Fakhrul urges interim govt to engage experts in talks with US over tariff
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir on Thursday urged the interim government to involve the most qualified individuals in negotiation with the United States over the recently imposed 35 per cent tariff on Bangladeshi products.
“The United States has imposed a 35 per cent tariff on our products. Our main export item is ready-made garments. If this sector is hit with such a high tariff, it could collapse entirely and may not recover. That would break the backbone of our economy,” he said at a discussion.
The Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists (BFUJ) and the Dhaka Union of Journalists (DUJ) organised the programme titled ‘Journalists’ Role in the July Uprising by Students and Masses’ at the National Press Club.
Fakhrul said the US tariff issue is a very serious concern for the country and its economy. “I’m not sure how much attention the interim government has given to it. They should have focused more and engaged the most competent people to negotiate with the US.”
He thinks that time has not yet run out and called on the government to take immediate steps to protect the industry, safeguard jobs--especially for women--and prevent further damage to the economy.
The BNP leader also addressed the issue of border killings and push-in incidents, urging journalists and the media to take these matters more seriously.
“We are not addressing the issues of border killings and push-ins with the seriousness they deserve. The news is being published in small sections in newspapers. I request all journalists and media professionals to treat these matters with the importance they deserve. These are not minor issues. Such incidents are happening regularly across various parts of the border,” he said.
Fakhrul also called upon the interim government to raise these issues strongly with India. “These matters must be brought to a conclusive stage of negotiation through proper diplomatic discussions with India.”
Expressing concern over the flooding in Feni, he also highlighted the unresolved issue of fair water sharing from common rivers with India.
“The water-sharing issue remains unsettled with India. Flooding has already begun in Feni, and more could follow as the monsoon continues. The interim government must act strongly to ensure a fair distribution of water,” Fakhrul said.
He also stressed the need for national unity to protect democratic rights, saying that true democracy cannot thrive without tolerance and practice.
“There is a need to build national unity. But where should that unity lie? It should be in defending our democratic rights. I may not agree with you, but I would give my life to defend your right to express your opinion… That is what national unity means,” the BNP leader said.
He said tolerance of differing views is essential to achieving democracy. “Sadly, in Bangladesh, we have never truly practised democracy in that spirit. Democracy is a culture, and without practising it, how can we expect to achieve it?”
He urged the youth to prepare themselves to build a truly democratic Bangladesh. “We have fought again and again. Now, our young generation must be ready to move forward and succeed in building a genuinely democratic nation.”