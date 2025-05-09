Whether or not AL would be banned is not an decision of BNP: Moyeen Khan

Whether or not the Bangladesh Awami League would be banned is not a concern of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Abdul Moyeen Khan, Standing Committee Member of the BNP said this on Friday.

According to him, the election commission or the government could make a decision in this regard.

Abdul Moyeen Khan said this is response to a question of a newsperson after a meeting with a delegation of US-based Carter Centre at the party chairperson’s Gulshan office this morning.