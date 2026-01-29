Election violence in Sherpur: Jamaat leader killed in clash with BNP

A violent confrontation between activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami broke out in Sherpur-3 (Sreebardi–Jhenaigati) constituency on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a Jamaat leader.

The clash occurred during a manifesto-reading programme organised by the Jhenaigati upazila administration at the upazila mini stadium.

The dispute reportedly began over seating arrangements in the front row after candidates and officials had taken their places on the stage.

The deceased, Maulana Rezaul Karim, was the secretary of Sreebardi upazila Jamaat-e-Islami and a lecturer at Fatehpur Fazil Madrasah.

He was critically injured during the clash and later died while being taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.