Election violence in Sherpur: Jamaat leader killed in clash with BNP
At least 30 people were injured in a violent clash triggered by a dispute over seating during an election manifesto-reading programme, while a Jamaat-e-Islami leader was killed in Sherpur amid escalating election-related violence across several constituencies.
Jamaat leader killed in Sherpur BNP–Jamaat clash
A violent confrontation between activists of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and Jamaat-e-Islami broke out in Sherpur-3 (Sreebardi–Jhenaigati) constituency on Wednesday afternoon, resulting in the death of a Jamaat leader.
The clash occurred during a manifesto-reading programme organised by the Jhenaigati upazila administration at the upazila mini stadium.
The dispute reportedly began over seating arrangements in the front row after candidates and officials had taken their places on the stage.
The deceased, Maulana Rezaul Karim, was the secretary of Sreebardi upazila Jamaat-e-Islami and a lecturer at Fatehpur Fazil Madrasah.
He was critically injured during the clash and later died while being taken to Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Wednesday night.
Witnesses said the violence lasted for around 40 minutes, during which several hundred chairs were vandalised, five motorcycles were damaged and one was set on fire. Police and army personnel later arrived at the scene and brought the situation under control.
Upazila Nirbahi Officer (UNO) and assistant returning officer Ashraful Alam Russell said the programme had been organised to include all candidates, but an “unfortunate situation” arose over seating arrangements.
He added that the matter had been reported to higher authorities and necessary steps would be taken.
According to police at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital, Rezaul Karim was brought to the hospital dead at around 9:30 pm. His body has been kept at the morgue for post-mortem examination.
Jamaat candidate for Sherpur-3, Nuruzzaman Badal, confirmed the death in a Facebook post, alleging that BNP supporters carried out a “brutal attack” during the manifesto programme.
He claimed that more than 50 Jamaat activists were injured, three of them critically.
BNP candidate Mahmudul Haque Rubel, however, accused Jamaat activists of deliberately instigating disorder, claiming that several BNP supporters were also injured.
Efforts to reach both BNP and Jamaat candidates for further comment were unsuccessful.
Earlier, on 16 January, a supporter of a BNP “rebel” candidate was stabbed to death in Mymensingh-1 (Haluaghat–Dhobaura), allegedly during an attack by supporters of the BNP’s official candidate.
Since the start of campaigning for the 13th parliamentary election on 22 January, reports of clashes, assaults and vandalism have emerged from at least 30 constituencies nationwide.
Motorcycle arson in Gaibandha
In Gaibandha-5 (Saghata–Phulchhari), supporters of independent candidate Nahiduzzaman Nishad alleged that four of their motorcycles were vandalised and set on fire on Tuesday night, leaving two activists injured.
Nishad accused supporters of BNP candidate Faruk Alam of carrying out the attacks in two locations in Saghata.
He claimed that a total of 14 motorcycles belonging to his supporters had been torched over three days since campaigning began.
Faruk Alam denied the allegations, saying he was unaware of any vandalism and suggesting that the incidents took place due to internal disputes among the independent candidate’s supporters.
Saghata police station officer-in-charge Mahbub Alam said the burnt motorcycles had been seized, one person had been arrested in connection with earlier attacks, and an investigation into Tuesday night’s incidents was under way.
Islami Andolon raises assault allegations against Jamaat in Bhola
In Bhola-4 (Charfassion–Monpura), Islami Andolan Bangladesh alleged that its candidate AKM Kamal Uddin’s daughter, Maria Kamal, and two others were assaulted during campaign activities.
The party accused supporters of Jamaat-e-Islami candidate Mostafa Kamal of obstructing their campaign and pushing the victims to the ground. Islami Andolan demanded the arrest of those responsible.
Jamaat candidate Mostafa Kamal denied the allegations, claiming instead that he had received death threats from a leader of Islami Andolan’s labour wing.
He said law enforcement agencies had verified the source of the threat and that the assault allegations were fabricated to divert attention.
Charfassion UNO and assistant returning officer Md Lokman Hossain said he had received a verbal complaint from Islami Andolan and that discussions were under way to resolve the issue amicably.
2 cases filed in Mymensingh
In Mymensingh’s Bhaluka upazila, two cases have been filed following clashes, vandalism and arson involving supporters of the BNP’s official and “rebel” candidates during election campaigning.
A supporter of BNP candidate Fakhruddin Ahmed filed the cases on Monday night, naming rebel candidate Mohammad Morshed Alam as the prime accused along with 135 named individuals and 300–400 unidentified persons.
Bhaluka Model police station officer-in-charge Jahidul Islam confirmed the filing of the cases.