NCP weighs new alliance amid BNP-Jamaat’s tug of war
Whether the NCP will contest the upcoming election alone or as part of an alliance; whether it will go for a seat-sharing arrangement with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, or form a separate coalition—these questions are now arising in the country’s political domain.
Sources inside the party say that the National Citizen Party (NCP) has communication with both BNP and Jamaat. But at the very outset of its journey, the party does not want to wear the ‘tag’ of any big party or ideology. It wants to establish its identity as a ‘centrist’ party and create a distinct position. From this thought, it is considering forming a separate electoral alliance with like-minded or similarly positioned parties.
Three important leaders of the NCP told Prothom Alo that they want to stay in a third alliance or understanding. However, in the election, there might be seat-based arrangements with BNP and Jamaat in some places.
Good terms with Jamaat, but on a separate path
Jamaat and NCP were positioned somewhat closely during various discussions on reforms in the National Consensus Commission. Their stance on the method of implementing the July Charter is also different from BNP’s. Besides this, political circles have talked about a kind of ‘good relationship’ between NCP and Jamaat.
But NCP did not join the movement of seven political parties—including Jamaat and Islami Andolon—this month on some common demands, sparking a different discussion.
There were efforts to include NCP in this movement to press a list of demands such as holding elections under the proportional representation (PR) system in both houses of parliament. Leaders of Jamaat and other related parties even held a meeting at the residence of a top NCP leader. But in the end, NCP did not join the movement.
There are discussions in the political domain that Jamaat, along with six other parties, has initiated the movement to mount pressure on the BNP.
Explaining why the NCP did not join this movement, the party’s convener Nahid Islam told journalists on 19 September that they do not want the proportional representation (PR) system in the lower house of parliament, only in the upper house. Besides, they believe the time has not yet come to completely reject the Consensus Commission and take to the streets.
NCP wants to build a separate and independent political equation outside BNP and Jamaat.Ariful Islam Adib, senior joint convener of NCP
Nahid’s statement about not joining the seven-party movement while discussions in the Consensus Commission are ongoing resembles a comment made by BNP Standing Committee member Salahuddin Ahmed.
On 15 September, Salahuddin Ahmed told Prothom Alo that the method of implementing the July Charter has not yet been determined. Discussions with political parties through the National Consensus Commission are still continuing. In this situation, announcing street programmes is somewhat contradictory.
Recently, Shah Muhibullah Babunagari, ameer of Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, a Qawmi madrasa-based organisation, came to Dhaka from Chattogram to join various programmes. On 18 September evening, NCP convener Nahid Islam and member-secretary Akhtar Hossain met him at the Islamic Research Center in the Bashundhara Residential Area.
BNP leader Salahuddin Ahmed also met the Hefazat Amir that same day. Political circles have become curious about the meetings of the leaders of these two parties with the Hefazat chief, as in recent times the Hefazat ameer has been making strong statements against Jamaat.
Discussion on the possibility of separate alliance
Amid the tug of war between BNP and Jamaat over the method of implementing the July Charter, nine parties including Gono Odhikar Parishad and Gono Odhikar Mancha have taken a new initiative to find an acceptable and middle-ground solution. NCP is also among them.
A meeting of these parties was held at a restaurant in Hatirpool in the capital on 18 September.
The nine parties belonging to Gono Odhikar Mancha
Gonosanghati Andolon
Nagorik Oikya
Biplobi Workers Party (Revolutionary Workers' Party)
Rastro Songskar Andolon
JSD (Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal)
Bhasani Janashakti Party
NCP
AB Party
Gono Odhikar Parishad
Leaders of these nine parties outside BNP and Jamaat are discussing among themselves the possibility of forming a separate electoral alliance or understanding. However, it is not yet certain whether this will eventually turn into an electoral alliance or understanding.
Political observers believe that if these nine parties, including the NCP, form a separate alliance, BNP would not view it too negatively. The reasoning is that BNP does not want too many parties to align with Jamaat.
Besides, among these nine parties, the six parties under Gono Odhikar Mancha and Gono Odhikar Parishad were part of the simultaneous movement with BNP against the Awami League government. BNP has already asked its allies in the simultaneous movement for a list of their nomination seekers. That is to say, BNP still maintains ties with them.
On the other hand, there is political discussion that Jamaat also wants to keep NCP in any alliance or electoral understanding. According to a source concerned, Jamaat has given indications of all kinds of cooperation if an electoral understanding is reached.
In search of an independent equation
According to NCP sources, a section of the party’s leaders is interested in an electoral understanding with Jamaat. However, the main leadership of the party and the young leaders who have influence over the party are not interested in reaching an understanding with Jamaat.
They believe that if NCP directly enters into an electoral alliance or understanding with Jamaat, the party will be tagged with a specific ideology. As a result, NCP will not be able to establish its distinct position. To establish NCP as a centrist party, it must avoid wearing such a ‘tag.’
The possibility of NCP entering into an electoral alliance with BNP is also low. Party leaders argue that if they join an alliance with a major party, NCP may become overshadowed. As a result, it would be difficult to implement the party’s agenda in the long term and on a larger scale.
NCP has not yet made a decision regarding an electoral alliance or understanding, senior joint convener Ariful Islam Adib told Prothom Alo last Thursday. He said that NCP wants to build a separate and independent political equation outside BNP and Jamaat.
As most of the front-line leaders of the July mass uprising are now in NCP, its leaders believe that efforts will be made to include the party in any electoral alliance or understanding.
However, NCP has also held discussions with various parties and continues to do so. In the end, however, it still remains to be seen which direction NCP will take and whether it will succeed in creating a third front.