NCP weighs new alliance amid BNP-Jamaat’s tug of war

Whether the NCP will contest the upcoming election alone or as part of an alliance; whether it will go for a seat-sharing arrangement with Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) or Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami, or form a separate coalition—these questions are now arising in the country’s political domain.

Sources inside the party say that the National Citizen Party (NCP) has communication with both BNP and Jamaat. But at the very outset of its journey, the party does not want to wear the ‘tag’ of any big party or ideology. It wants to establish its identity as a ‘centrist’ party and create a distinct position. From this thought, it is considering forming a separate electoral alliance with like-minded or similarly positioned parties.

Three important leaders of the NCP told Prothom Alo that they want to stay in a third alliance or understanding. However, in the election, there might be seat-based arrangements with BNP and Jamaat in some places.