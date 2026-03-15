Fresh tensions over Constitution Reform Council

Political tensions are rising over the implementation of the constitutional proposals contained in the July National Charter. The 11-party electoral alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has demanded that a session of the Constitution Reform Council be convened by today, Sunday. Otherwise, it warned, it will launch street protests.

Meanwhile, the ruling party Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) has said the matter of the Constitution Reform Council could be discussed in parliament.

According to the July National Charter implementation order, today is the final day for calling the council’s session. Those elected in the parliamentary election are supposed to take two oaths on the same day—one as members of parliament and another as members of the Constitution Reform Council.

The swearing-in ceremony for the newly elected MPs was held on 17 February. The parliament secretariat had prepared for both oaths that day. Members of opposition parties, including Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami and the National Citizen Party (NCP), took both oaths. However, MPs elected from the Bangladesh Nationalist Party did not take the oath as members of the Constitution Reform Council.