AL infighting leaves 2 dead in Natore

Two people were killed in a fraternal clash between two factions of ruling party Awami League in Singra upazila of Natore on Sunday, reports UNB.

The deceased were identified as Aftab Uddin, 50, general secretary of the AL unit in Sukash union parishad’s ward no. 1, and Ruhul Amin, a local trader.

According to police and locals, Aftab was involved in a longstanding feud with Bamihal village UP member Faridul Islam over control of the local AL unit.