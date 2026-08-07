Calling a govt ‘failed’ within 5 months reflects deep political intolerance: Mirza Fakhrul
Speaking about the media sector, Mirza Fakhrul said many editors were currently being dismissed without prior notice and argued that journalists must unite to address the challenges facing both media professionals and news outlets.
Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described branding a newly formed government as “failed” just after its five months in office as a sign of profound political and social intolerance.
The BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) secretary general made the remarks on Friday while addressing a seminar as chief guest at a hotel in the capital.
The seminar, titled “The Role of the Media in a Sustainable Democracy”, was organised by the Television Editors’ Council (TEC).
“We become impatient far too quickly... The government has not even completed five months, yet we are already declaring it a failure. That reflects a serious lack of tolerance—an extreme level of intolerance,” Mirza Fakhrul said.
He argued that patience and tolerance of differing opinions are essential for sustaining democracy. Declaring a government a failure within such a short period and taking to the streets to create instability, he said, runs contrary to democratic norms.
The BNP secretary general added that those saying they would not allow the government to complete a five-year term were using the same rhetoric as Sheikh Hasina during the fascist era.
“There is no difference between their language and that of Sheikh Hasina,” he said.
Mirza Fakhrul also stated that whenever the BNP had assumed office, it had inherited a country in ruins.
Referring to social media, he warned that its misuse had increased alarmingly. False information and short video clips, he said, were capable of destroying a person’s lifetime of achievements within moments.
“It is almost as though this has become our political inheritance. The most devastating damage occurred over the past 15 years. Under the banner of democracy, Sheikh Hasina systematically destroyed every democratic institution,” he said.
He maintained that rebuilding the country would take time, noting that the crises in the power and banking sectors inherited from the previous administration could not be resolved overnight.
He urged people to remain patient and support the government’s efforts under Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s leadership.
Turning to the media sector, Mirza Fakhrul said many editors were currently being dismissed without prior notice and argued that journalists must unite to address the challenges facing both media professionals and news outlets.
He also said the heavy reliance of media owners on bank loans was undermining independent journalism.
Referring to social media, he warned that its misuse had increased alarmingly. False information and short video clips, he said, were capable of destroying a person’s lifetime of achievements within moments.
He called for swift regulatory measures similar to those adopted in parts of Europe and elsewhere.
Govt working to build a strong media ‘ecosystem’
The keynote speaker at the seminar was Information and Broadcasting Minister Zahir Uddin Swapon.
He said strengthening the media required recognising the complex relationship between owners, the government, advertisers and audiences.
We become impatient far too quickly... The government has not even completed five months, yet we are already declaring it a failure. That reflects a serious lack of tolerance—an extreme level of intolerance.
According to him, without growth in private business and production, advertising revenue—the principal source of income for the news industry—would remain limited.
He argued that under the previous administration, media freedom had been undermined by collusion between the government and media owners. Rather than imposing controls, the current government was working to establish a clear regulatory framework and had already begun building a strong “ecosystem” for the media sector.
Swapan also said the government aimed to create an investment-friendly environment for the media while addressing the impact of social media and artificial intelligence (AI).
However, he stressed that media owners seeking business opportunities must ensure implementation of the Wage Board, fair salaries and decent working conditions for journalists.
The keynote paper was presented by Mostofa Akmal, Chief News Editor of Independent Television.
He said an independent, impartial and responsible media was indispensable to a sustainable democracy and that the press should neither act as an opponent of the government nor as its unquestioning supporter, but instead hold those in power accountable in the public interest.
Without growth in private business and production, advertising revenue—the principal source of income for the news industry—would remain limited.
He also proposed 10 policy recommendations aimed at ensuring journalists’ professional security, fair remuneration and editorial independence, free from censorship and political pressure.
Syed Zubayer Ahmed Babu, Member Secretary of the Television Editors’ Council, delivered the welcome address, describing democracy and the media as complementary rather than competing institutions.
He expressed hope that the seminar would contribute to strengthening democracy in Bangladesh.
Shafiqul Alam, Editor of the English-language daily Waadaa, said the media had enjoyed a high degree of freedom during the BNP government’s first six months in office and that no news organisation could claim the government had obstructed its work.
He added, however, that media organisations themselves must also be held accountable for the quality of their journalism.
Hasan Hafiz, President of the National Press Club, said the government’s positive initiatives were not receiving sufficient coverage in the media.
BFUJ (Bangladesh Federal Union of Journalists) Secretary General Kader Gani Chowdhury said that discussions about sustainable democracy must go hand in hand with a strong commitment to media freedom.
With only a few exceptions, he argued, most media outlets in Bangladesh appeared to serve either the government, political parties or business interests.
Chief Information Officer Syed Abdal Ahmed criticised the growing tendency among some media organisations to publish statements that speakers had never made or to report only selected excerpts in pursuit of higher audience engagement. He urged journalists to move away from such practices.
Maruf Kamal Khan, Editor of Protidiner Bangladesh, called for the swift establishment of an independent Media Commission.
Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Professor ABM Obaidul Islam said journalists often exercised considerable social influence and that greater thought should be given to how such influence is exercised responsibly.
He also urged journalists to balance their professional work with conscience and ethical responsibility.
The seminar was chaired by TEC Convener Abdul Hai Siddique. Among others who addressed the event were Towhidul Islam, Chief News Editor of Jamuna Television; Fakrul Alam, Chief News Editor of NTV; and Aktheruzzaman Babu, Chief Executive Officer of Ekhon Television.