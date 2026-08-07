Calling a govt ‘failed’ within 5 months reflects deep political intolerance: Mirza Fakhrul

Local Government Minister Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has described branding a newly formed government as “failed” just after its five months in office as a sign of profound political and social intolerance.

The BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) secretary general made the remarks on Friday while addressing a seminar as chief guest at a hotel in the capital.

The seminar, titled “The Role of the Media in a Sustainable Democracy”, was organised by the Television Editors’ Council (TEC).

“We become impatient far too quickly... The government has not even completed five months, yet we are already declaring it a failure. That reflects a serious lack of tolerance—an extreme level of intolerance,” Mirza Fakhrul said.

He argued that patience and tolerance of differing opinions are essential for sustaining democracy. Declaring a government a failure within such a short period and taking to the streets to create instability, he said, runs contrary to democratic norms.