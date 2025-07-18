Another battle lies ahead, we’re preparing for it: Nahid Islam

Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said, “We were attacked in Gopalganj. There will be attacks in 10 more districts, but we cannot be suppressed. The battle we declared against Mujibism through the mass uprising, the battle we launched against fascism, will not stop until it reaches its end.”

He made these remarks during a street rally in Munshiganj around 1:00 pm on Friday. The programme was organised as part of the party’s July March.