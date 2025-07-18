July March
Another battle lies ahead, we’re preparing for it: Nahid Islam
Nahid Islam, the convener of the National Citizen Party (NCP), said, “We were attacked in Gopalganj. There will be attacks in 10 more districts, but we cannot be suppressed. The battle we declared against Mujibism through the mass uprising, the battle we launched against fascism, will not stop until it reaches its end.”
He made these remarks during a street rally in Munshiganj around 1:00 pm on Friday. The programme was organised as part of the party’s July March.
“We will continue the battle we have begun. The Almighty is with us, and so are the people. There is nothing to fear. Another battle lies ahead, and we are preparing for it,” said Nahid Islam.
In his speech, the NCP convener addressed local issues in Munshiganj such as illegal sand extraction, river erosion, the dilapidated road communication, and a fragile healthcare system.
He said, “River erosion, extortion are taking place in Munshiganj. Every month, river erosion is leading to new climate refugees. We will arrange protection from river erosion. We will stop illegal sand extraction and bring about fundamental changes.”
He noted that the district suffers from poor education and employment. People here must rise again in protest, just like they did during the mass uprising. A culture of protest should be developed in every locality.
Speaking about the voting rights of expatriates, Nahid Islam said thousands of people from Munshiganj live abroad. “We have spoken up for their voting rights. Some say expatriates have no right to vote… why will they vote! We would like to say that the expatriates are part of this country, and we will ensure their right to vote.”
Among others, the party’s member secretary Akhter Hossen, chief organiser (southern region) Hasnat Abdullah, chief organiser (northern region) Sarjis Alam, senior joint member secretary Tasnim Zara, and chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari spoke on the occasion.