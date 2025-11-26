Discontent in BNP in 3 constituencies, Jamaat busy campaigning

Election campaigning has started in six parliamentary constituencies of Noakhali ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have fielded candidates in all six constituencies. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has candidates in two constituencies, while the Gono Odhikar Parishad has a candidate in one.

Within BNP, there is discontent over nominations in three constituencies. Protests demanding changes in candidates have even led to incidents of violence. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has been campaigning in the field with its candidates for the past nine to 10 months.

BNP leaders and activists in Noakhali said that the party has a strong organisational base in the district. However, during the previous Awami League government, all seats in the district were dominated by the Awami League due to BNP’s election boycott and rigged polls.

According to them, BNP was also cornered in the field due to attacks, lawsuits, and persecution. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August last year, BNP leaders reorganised the party. Yet, following the announcement of candidates, internal discontent and conflicts have resurfaced.