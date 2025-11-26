6 Noakhali seats
Discontent in BNP in 3 constituencies, Jamaat busy campaigning
Election campaigning has started in six parliamentary constituencies of Noakhali ahead of the 13th Jatiya Sangsad (national parliament) election. Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami, and Islami Andolan Bangladesh have fielded candidates in all six constituencies. The National Citizen Party (NCP) has candidates in two constituencies, while the Gono Odhikar Parishad has a candidate in one.
Within BNP, there is discontent over nominations in three constituencies. Protests demanding changes in candidates have even led to incidents of violence. On the other hand, Jamaat-e-Islami has been campaigning in the field with its candidates for the past nine to 10 months.
BNP leaders and activists in Noakhali said that the party has a strong organisational base in the district. However, during the previous Awami League government, all seats in the district were dominated by the Awami League due to BNP’s election boycott and rigged polls.
According to them, BNP was also cornered in the field due to attacks, lawsuits, and persecution. After the fall of Sheikh Hasina on 5 August last year, BNP leaders reorganised the party. Yet, following the announcement of candidates, internal discontent and conflicts have resurfaced.
Demands have emerged for changing BNP’s party nominees in Noakhali-2, Noakhali-5, and Noakhali-6 seats. Supporters of leaders aspiring for nominations have been holding various programmes, protests, and roadblocks in the area. Although discontent has not been openly expressed in Noakhali-1 and Noakhali-3, unrest exists in these two constituencies as well.
In contrast, Jamaat-e-Islami is campaigning systematically across all six constituencies. In addition to maintaining regular contact with the voters, Jamaat’s leaders and activists are running campaigns in every constituency. Islami Andolan Bangladesh is present in all constituencies but is comparatively less active in campaigning.
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has gained attention in two constituencies, especially due to direct engagement with young voters. Additionally, in Noakhali-4, Gono Odhikar Parishad candidate Abduz Zaher is also running campaigns.
Noakhali-1 (Chatkhil and part of Sonaimuri)
The BNP's candidate for this constituency is the party's joint secretary general, AMM Mahbub Uddin Khokon. Following his announcement as the candidate, he has commenced election campaigns in the two upazilas of the electoral area, Chatkhil and Sonaimuri.
On the other hand, the former acting president of the central Chhatra Dal, Mamunur Rashid, is interested in contesting this constituency.
He told Prothom Alo that while he has not shown any public reaction, he is maintaining contact with the central leadership and attempting to have the candidate changed.
The Jamaat candidate for this constituency is the upazila Jamaat ameer, Md Saifullah. He has been conducting election campaigns in one area or another almost daily for nearly 10 months. Activists and leaders at all levels of the party are busy with election campaigns, and women activists are also active.
"Since commencing the campaign, we have seen a considerable response among the public. People want change. They want to see new leadership. However, BNP individuals wish to engage us in conflict. We are continuing our campaign peacefully. We hope this will be reflected on the electoral field," Md Saifullah told Prothom Alo.
Jahirul Islam of Islami Andolan Bangladesh and barrister Omar Faruk, the former central organising secretary of Bikalpa Dhara Bangladesh, are also campaigning as potential candidates in this constituency.
Noakhali-2 (Senbag and parts of Sonaimuri)
The BNP's candidate for the Noakhali-2 constituency is Zainul Abedin Farroque, the chairperson's adviser and former opposition chief whip. He was a member of parliament for this constituency on five previous occasions.
Since the central committee announced him as the candidate, followers of Qazi Mafizur Rahman, a member of the BNP's national executive committee, have been carrying out various protest programmes including demonstrations, rallies, and road blockades demanding a change.
Qazi Mafizur Rahman stated that he was indicted in 17 cases during the previous 'fascist' government's tenure and served time in prison. He stood by party activists and their families for 16 years. Yet, the nomination was awarded to someone else. For this reason, he claims his followers, along with local people from all walks of life, want this candidate to be changed. However, the BNP candidate, Zainul Abedin Farroque, declined to comment on the matter.
The Jamaat-e-Islami candidate for this constituency is Sayed Ahmad, the district naib-e-ameer. Sayed Ahmad told Prothom Alo, "People want change. The eyes of the public have been opened. We are receiving widespread responses during our campaigns."
Sultan Muhammad Zakaria, the central joint convener and executive board secretary of the National Citizen Party (NCP), has announced his candidacy for this constituency.
Khalilur Rahman, the secretary for expatriate welfare and central president of the workers' movement for Islami Andolan Bangladesh, has also become a candidate. He indicated the possibility of these Islamic parties contesting the election as a coalition.
Noakhali-3 (Begumganj)
The BNP candidate for this constituency is the party's central vice chairman, Barkatullah Bulu. He has previously been elected member of parliament for the constituency four times.
Although multiple leaders were interested in contesting before the party's candidate was announced, hardly any reaction has been observed against Barkatullah following the final declaration.
Even prior to the candidate announcement, Barkatullah was regularly conducting election campaigns through attending various social events, meetings, rallies, and 'Utthan Boithoks' (courtyard meetings) in the locality.
The Jamaat candidate here is the party's district secretary, Borhan Uddin. He served as the chairman of the upazila parishad for two terms (2009 and 2014) in this upazila.
Borhan Uddin stated that during his two terms as upazila parishad chairman, he worked to the best of his ability for the welfare of the people. Since the official candidate announcement, he has been conducting election campaigns in one area or another every day and is receiving a widespread response among the general public.
The Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate for this constituency is Nur Uddin Amanatpuri. He is the party's secretary for minority affairs for the North Noakhali District.
Noakhali-4 (Sadar and Subarnachar)
The BNP's party nomination for this constituency has been given to the central vice chairman, Md Shahjahan. He has previously been elected member of parliament for this constituency four times. No one has shown any reaction following the party's candidacy announcement.
Md Shahjahan has been conducting election campaigns in the electoral area even prior to the announcement of his candidacy.
He told Prothom Alo that he has always stood by the local people and looked after their welfare. For this reason, following the candidacy announcement, many are running campaigns for him on their own initiative, in addition to the party.
The Jamaat candidate for this constituency is the district ameer, Ishak Khandaker. He and party activists have been actively campaigning across the electoral field since nine or ten months ago.
Ishak Khandaker told Prothom Alo, "The general consensus is that they want change this time. Which party the candidate is from is not their concern; they will vote for the daripalla (scale) symbol."
Abduz Zaher, a high council member of the Gono Odhikar Parishad, has also become a candidate for the constituency. He, too, has been conducting election campaigns in the locality for quite some time.
The Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate is Firoz Alam, the vice president of the South Noakhali branch. He, too, stated that he is campaigning regularly.
Noakhali-5 (Companiganj, Kabirhat and 2 Sadar unions)
This was the electoral area of the late BNP leader Moudud Ahmed. The nomination here has been secured by Muhammad Fakhrul Islam, a former member of the upazila BNP and a businessman. Bazlul Karim Chowdhury, the central BNP co-secretary for rural affairs, is, however, actively campaigning demanding a change in candidate.
To quell the discontent, district BNP leaders have entered the field in support of the party's nominee. They have already attended a rally in Kabirhat, calling upon everyone to work unitedly for the party's nominee.
Muhammad Fakhrul Islam told Prothom Alo that he stood by the party activists who suffered persecution under the Fascist government for the last 16 years. For this reason, the party placed its trust in him.
On the other hand, Bazlul Karim Chowdhury stated that he has been involved in BNP politics since his student days. He will continue his attempts to change the candidate until the party’s final candidacy is announced.
The Jamaat candidate for this constituency is Belayet Hossain, the upazila Jamaat ameer. Like candidates in other constituencies, he too has been conducting election campaigns in the electoral area for nearly 10 months.
He told Prothom Alo that people’s mindset has changed after 5 August (2024). People now want change.
The Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate for this constituency is Abu Nasser, the finance secretary of the South Noakhali District and president of the Kabirhat Upazila. He, too, is campaigning regularly.
Noakhali-6 (Hatiya)
The BNP's candidate for the Noakhali-6 constituency this time is Mahabubur Rahman, the central BNP's Chattogram divisional organising secretary. Former member of parliament Fazlul Azim and upazila BNP general secretary Tanvir Uddin are actively vocal in the field demanding a change in candidacy. Their followers have already carried out various programmes.
In the meantime, district BNP member-secretary Harunur Rashid attended a rally in Hatiya in support of the party's nominee.
Mahabubur Rahman told Prothom Alo that people are waiting to vote for the "sheaf of paddy". He called upon everyone to forget the discontent and work unitedly to ensure the victory of the "sheaf of paddy".
The National Citizen Party (NCP) candidate for this constituency is Abdul Hannan Masud, the senior joint chief coordinator. He came into the limelight by leading the mass uprising in July '24. Although new to the local political scene, he has come into discussion by involving himself in various developmental activities for over a year.
Hannan Masud told Prothom Alo, "I am making the utmost effort to solve the fundamental problems of the island's people, and have been successful in many cases. People are now making their own decision. The people of this island will certainly give precedence to their own son who stands by them."
The Jamaat candidate for this constituency is Shah Mahfuzul Haque, the former Dhaka University unit president of the Islami Chhatra Shibir, and the Islami Andolan Bangladesh candidate is Nurul Islam Sharif.
Shah Mahfuzul Haque told Prothom Alo that wherever he goes, he receives a response. He is hopeful of achieving a good result if a fair election is held.