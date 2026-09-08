NCP to contest local govt polls alone, Asif in Dhaka North, Patwary in South

The National Citizen Party (NCP) is preparing to field candidates independently in city corporation and other local government elections as the party will not form an alliance with Jamaat-e-Islami in the upcoming elections.

It has already finalised mayoral candidates for five city corporations, including Dhaka North and Dhaka South.

NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain will contest in the Dhaka North City Corporation (DNCC) mayoral election. The party’s chief coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, will contest in Dhaka South City Corporation (DSCC). The party will formally announce their candidacies later.

According to NCP sources, at a recent preparatory meeting for the 11-party alliance’s Dhaka-Chattogram long march, the alliance partners agreed to contest local government elections separately rather than jointly. Subsequently, the NCP’s political council meeting decided to revise its list of city corporation candidates.

On 30 March, the NCP had announced its candidates for mayoral elections in five city corporations, including the two in Dhaka. At the time, Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain was named its candidate in Dhaka South, while Ariful Islam Adib, the party’s senior joint convener and convener of its Dhaka North unit, was named in Dhaka North. The party has now decided to replace Adib with Asif Mahmud in Dhaka North and replace Asif with Nasiruddin Patwary in Dhaka South.