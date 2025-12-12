Osman Hadi shooting: Mirza Fakhrul condemns, demands security for all candidates

BNP leaders believe the attack, which occurred just a day after the Election Commission announced the schedule for the 13th parliamentary election and the referendum with voting set for 12 February, is a conspiracy to sabotage the elections.

Mirza Fakhrul said, “I see a dark sign that the same forces are conspiring again to derail the election. Several days ago, you saw one of our candidates in Chattogram was shot.”

Calling on the government to take steps to make the election completely free of violence, he said, “We believe this is part of a plot. We urge that necessary measures be taken now to stop it.”