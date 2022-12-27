JaPa mayor candidate could vote after EVM fiasco

Jatiya Party’s (JaPa) mayor candidate could finally cast his vote in Rangpur City Corporation polls after he had failed in his first attempt due to a glitch in Electronic Voting Machine (EVM).

JaPa candidate Mustafizar Rahman waited for 15 minutes inside the polling booth but failed to cast his vote when he had gone to the Alamnagar College Road Government Primary School polling centre to vote at around 9:00am. Later he came out and vented frustration over EVM while speaking with journalists.