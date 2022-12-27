JaPa mayor candidate could vote after EVM fiasco

The JaPa candidate complained to the presiding officer of the center about the issue. The out of order EVM was later fixed and Mustafizur could cast his vote at around 9:30am.
Upon voting, Mustafizur told journalists, “We expressed our apprehension about EVM to the returning officer. People will suffer if EVMs give such trouble.”
Presiding officer Asaduzzaman said a technical glitch appeared in one of the machines which was fixed in a while.
Voting in Rangpur city corporation began on Tuesday morning using EVMs at 229 centres.
It began at 8:00am and will continue till 4:30pm, said returning officer Abdul Baten.
Nine candidates are vying for the mayoral post while 183 people are contesting for councillor posts in 33 wards. Sixty-eight candidates are contesting the polls for 11 reserved seats.
A total of 4,26,470 voters are expected to vote in the city corporation election.