No NCP leaders at opening rally of long march, 4 join convoy

No leaders of the National Citizen Party (NCP) attended the opening rally of the 11-party alliance’s long march towards Khulna, led by Jamaat-e-Islami. The rally took place at the south gate of the National Mosque Baitul Mukarram in the capital at 8:00 am on Monday.

The long march convoy set off for Khulna at around 8:30 am after the rally. NCP leaders said that although no party leaders attended the opening rally, four of them later joined the convoy.

Several NCP leaders, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the party’s convener and member secretary would not take part in the long march. The party has decided to send several leaders as representatives.

They are senior joint convener Hasnat Abdullah, joint conveners Ariful Islam Adeeb and Abdul Hannan Masud, and joint member secretary SM Saif Mustafiz.