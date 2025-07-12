Women leaders rally for direct elections to reserved seats in Jatiya Sangsad

Women’s rights activists on Saturday demanded direct elections to the reserved seats for women in the Jatiya Sangsad, urging political parties to ensure meaningful representation and end the system of nomination that often sidelines women’s leadership.

The call came from a rally and public gathering held at the Central Shaheed Minar, organised by Bangladesh Mahila Parishad.

President of the organization Dr Fauzia Moslem presided over the event, which ended following procession towards Paltan Mor.

Dr Fauzia said the struggle for women's political empowerment has been ongoing since 1972. “We are in search of our own identity. The time is now to ensure women’s participation in decision-making. The women’s movement is a societal movement, and society stands with us,” she said.

Dr Fauzia stressed that the demand for direct elections to women’s reserved seats will eventually gain public support.