NCP finalising candidates, considering ‘ideological’ understandings

The National Citizen Party (NCP) has begun the process of finalising party candidates for the upcoming national parliamentary election. Interviews with nomination seekers started yesterday, Sunday. After the interviews, the party’s policy-making forum, the Political Council, will finalise the list of nominated candidates.

Interviews are being conducted at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed Convention Center in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Interviews will continue today, Monday, as well.

Before the first day’s interviews began, NCP’s Central Election Steering Committee held a press briefing at 11:30am yesterday at the Shaheed Abu Sayed Convention Center. At the briefing, NCP convener Nahid Islam said they want to reach out to the public with their own political agenda. However, if any party or force shares consensus with NCP’s manifesto, demands, ideology, and principles, discussions with them may take place—and in that regard, NCP remains “open.”

Nahid said that any political understanding—if it happens—must come from a principled and ideological position. NCP will not enter into any compromise for power or parliamentary seats. Even if NCP does not receive a single seat, the party will remain steadfast in its ideals, principles, and goals.