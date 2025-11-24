NCP finalising candidates, considering ‘ideological’ understandings
The National Citizen Party (NCP) has begun the process of finalising party candidates for the upcoming national parliamentary election. Interviews with nomination seekers started yesterday, Sunday. After the interviews, the party’s policy-making forum, the Political Council, will finalise the list of nominated candidates.
Interviews are being conducted at the Shaheed Abu Sayeed Convention Center in Shahbagh, Dhaka. Interviews will continue today, Monday, as well.
Before the first day’s interviews began, NCP’s Central Election Steering Committee held a press briefing at 11:30am yesterday at the Shaheed Abu Sayed Convention Center. At the briefing, NCP convener Nahid Islam said they want to reach out to the public with their own political agenda. However, if any party or force shares consensus with NCP’s manifesto, demands, ideology, and principles, discussions with them may take place—and in that regard, NCP remains “open.”
Nahid said that any political understanding—if it happens—must come from a principled and ideological position. NCP will not enter into any compromise for power or parliamentary seats. Even if NCP does not receive a single seat, the party will remain steadfast in its ideals, principles, and goals.
Nahid also alleged that NCP is facing a “media trial” regarding possible alliances or understandings. He said that despite differences, political parties have been talking to each other and participating in various programmes since the July mass uprising. NCP is also taking part in internal and informal discussions. This is part of democratic culture. He urged the media not to “frame” these discussions negatively.
He further alleged that various media outlets are circulating rumors and “false reports” in an attempt to steer NCP in a particular direction.
‘Plan for power-sharing’
Indirectly referring to BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami, NCP convener Nahid Islam said at the press briefing that various political parties, who were once allies, now stand opposed to one another. They are conspiring to make this election as a seat-sharing election, a staged and a negotiated one. Such an election will harm the democracy of Bangladesh.
Nahid claimed that a level playing field has still not been created for the upcoming election. He said that Bangladesh’s electoral culture has long involved intimidation, administrative control, the use of money, black money, muscle power, and more.
During the fascist era, people couldn’t even go to vote. But ahead of this election, the Election Commission, government, and administration are not taking the strong stance needed to ensure neutrality and fairness. Leaders of various parties are openly talking about how to seize control of the administration or keep it under their grip.
1,484 nomination forms sold
NCP’s chief coordinator and head of the election steering committee, Nasiruddin Patwary, told the press briefing that they distributed 1,484 nomination forms for 300 parliamentary seats—an average of five candidates per seat.
Forms were distributed both online and in person. A total of 761 applicants collected forms in person, while 723 did so online.
NCP’s senior joint member secretary Tasnim Jara and the northern region’s chief organiser Sarjis Alam also spoke at the briefing.
NCP leaders said that nomination forms were collected by people from various professions, including teachers, businesspeople, lawyers, and imams. Additionally, family members of martyrs (from the July mass uprising), injured July fighters, rickshaw pullers, and laborers also took nomination forms.
Each form cost 10,000 taka. Applicants were allowed to pay more if they wished. However, July fighters and low-income individuals (such as porters and day laborers) could buy the forms for 2,000 taka. The party did not disclose how many forms were taken by members of each profession.