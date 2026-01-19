NCP-delegation led by Nahid, Asif to meet chief adviser this afternoon

A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) is set to meet chief adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus this afternoon, Monday.

The delegation, led by NCP convenor Nahid Islam, will include party central election management committee chairman Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, secretary Monira Sharmin and head of the legal assistance subcommittee Jahirul Islam Musa.

The NCP delegation will go to the chief adviser’s official residence at the state guest house Jamuna at 5:00 pm. The meeting will discuss the Election Commission’s alleged partisan conduct and the current election situation, according to an NCP press release.