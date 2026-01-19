NCP-delegation led by Nahid, Asif to meet chief adviser this afternoon
A delegation of the National Citizen Party (NCP) is set to meet chief adviser of the interim government Professor Muhammad Yunus this afternoon, Monday.
The delegation, led by NCP convenor Nahid Islam, will include party central election management committee chairman Asif Mahmud Sajib Bhuiyan, secretary Monira Sharmin and head of the legal assistance subcommittee Jahirul Islam Musa.
The NCP delegation will go to the chief adviser’s official residence at the state guest house Jamuna at 5:00 pm. The meeting will discuss the Election Commission’s alleged partisan conduct and the current election situation, according to an NCP press release.
The meeting will discuss the Election Commission’s partisan conduct and the current election situation. The delegation will speak to journalists outside Jamuna after the meeting.
Earlier, on 15 January, BNP acting chairman Tarique Rahman met the Chief Adviser at Jamuna along with his family. His wife Zubaida Rahman and daughter Zaima Rahman were with him at the time.
After Tarique Rahman, a four-member delegation of Jamaat-e-Islami went to Jamuna and met the Chief Adviser on Sunday evening.
The delegation included party ameer Shafiqur Rahman, secretary general Mia Golam Parwar, nayeb-e-ameer Syed Abdullah Mohammad Taher, and assistant secretary general Rafiqul Islam Khan.