JnUCSU election roadmap announced, vote on 27 November

The Jagannath University administration has published the roadmap for the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election. The election will be held on 27 November.

University’s Acting Registrar Professor Sheikh Giasuddin announced this information in a notice on Wednesday.

The notice states that the Jagannath University Students'' Union (JnUCSU) rules sent to the higher authorities will be approved soon. According to the rules, the JnUCSU election commission will be formed and its activities will begin on 8 October.