JnUCSU election roadmap announced, vote on 27 November
The Jagannath University administration has published the roadmap for the Jagannath University Central Students Union (JnUCSU) election. The election will be held on 27 November.
University’s Acting Registrar Professor Sheikh Giasuddin announced this information in a notice on Wednesday.
The notice states that the Jagannath University Students'' Union (JnUCSU) rules sent to the higher authorities will be approved soon. According to the rules, the JnUCSU election commission will be formed and its activities will begin on 8 October.
After that, the JnUCSU election policy and code of conduct will be formulated between 9 and 17 October through an exchange of views with student organisations, journalist organisations, and other stakeholders.
The JnUCSU election schedule will be announced on 18 October.
The notice states that the draft voter list will be published on 26 October. Voter list revision (including objections/inclusions) is on 2 November. The final voter list will be published on 5 November.
The notice further states that nomination papers will be submitted on 12 November, and scrutinised on 14 November. Any objections (if any) to the nominations will be resolved on 16 November. The final candidate list will be published on 17 November and the voting will take place on 27 November.