Fully prepared to hold national polls, referendum in February: CEC tells CA

Chief election commissioner (CEC) AMM Nasir Uddin today informed chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus that the Election Commission (EC) was fully prepared to hold the national polls and the referendum on the same day in the first half of February next year.

“All preparations for holding the election are progressing smoothly and effectively and the Commission is fully prepared to hold the national election and the referendum on the same day in the first half of February,” the CEC said while briefing the Chief Adviser on the preparations for the upcoming national election and the referendum.

The CEC and other Election Commissioners met Prof Yunus at the State Guest House Jamuna here this evening and apprised him of the progress.

In the meeting, the CEC and other Election Commissioners thanked the Chief Adviser for extending full cooperation to the Election Commission during the preparatory phase.