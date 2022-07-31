Awami League’s income increases

According to the statement, last year, the AL earned over Taka 212.3 million while it spent over Tk 63 million. The ruling party has earned about Tk 149.3 more than the expenditure.
The party's main source of income was the sale of nomination papers and primary membership forms.
Compared to 2020, the income of Awami League has increased by more than Tk 109 million this year.
Besides, the expenditure has decreased by Tk 36.43 million during this period while the party has also deposited Tk 704.370 million in the bank.
The political parties have to submit their income and expenditure account of the previous calendar year to the EC as per the Representation of the People Order (RPO) every year by July 31.
EC has the authority to cancel the registration of a political party if its income and expenditure account is not submitted for three consecutive years.