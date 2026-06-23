Heeding fugitive leaders' provocations won't bring peace: Gono Odhikar Parishad’s warns AL men
Gono Odhikar Parishad has warned that rank-and-file activists of the Awami League “will not be able to live in peace” if they heed provocations from leaders currently living abroad.
The party’s General Secretary, Hasan Al Mamun, issued the warning during a protest march in the capital on Monday night.
The protest march, organised in response to what the party described as “anarchy by Awami League, whose activities are now banned”, began at 8:00 pm in front of Gono Odhikar Parishad’s central office in Paltan, Dhaka.
The procession marched through the Paltan intersection and the National Press Club area before returning to the party office, where it concluded with a brief rally.
Addressing the rally, Hasan Al Mamun said, “Those ordinary Awami League activists who are currently living in peace should not respond to any provocation. If you follow the provocations and instructions of leaders who have fled abroad, you will no longer be able to live in peace.”
Hasan Al Mamun alleged that the Awami League had killed 2,000 people during the July mass uprising (in 2024).
He further said that if the party again attempted to harm people through acts such as setting fire to buses or creating disorder, “the party’s name will be erased from the soil of Bangladesh forever”.
“The Awami League is a terrorist organisation and has no right to engage in politics. If it attempts to create any disorder tomorrow (Tuesday) on the occasion of its founding anniversary, we will resist it forcefully,” he stated.
At the rally, Hasan Al Mamun also announced a nationwide peaceful sit-in programme for Tuesday, 23 June.
Abu Hanif, a member of Gono Odhikar Parishad’s Higher Council and its Media Coordinator, told the gathering that the Awami League’s activities had already been banned under anti-terrorism legislation.
He claimed that the party was making secret preparations to carry out terrorist activities across the country on Tuesday.
He urged the authorities to remain vigilant and called on forces aligned with the mass uprising to stay active on the ground.
Nizam Uddin, former president of Gono Odhikar Parishad's Dhaka south unit, conducted the rally.
Other speakers included Nazmul Hasan, president of Chhatra Odhikar Parishad; Abdur Rahman, president of Sramik Odhikar Parishad; Sobuj Serniabat of Jubo Odhikar Parishad; and Nurul Karim Shakil, former general secretary of Dhaka South, among others.