Heeding fugitive leaders' provocations won't bring peace: Gono Odhikar Parishad’s warns AL men

Gono Odhikar Parishad has warned that rank-and-file activists of the Awami League “will not be able to live in peace” if they heed provocations from leaders currently living abroad.

The party’s General Secretary, Hasan Al Mamun, issued the warning during a protest march in the capital on Monday night.

The protest march, organised in response to what the party described as “anarchy by Awami League, whose activities are now banned”, began at 8:00 pm in front of Gono Odhikar Parishad’s central office in Paltan, Dhaka.

The procession marched through the Paltan intersection and the National Press Club area before returning to the party office, where it concluded with a brief rally.