CHT Affairs Minister’s sudden resignation stirs discussions; what leaders-activists say
The resignation of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan just three and a half months into the government's tenure has become a major topic of discussion in hill politics.
Leaders and activists involved in Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) politics, as well as members of the community in the hills, are trying to understand why Dipen Dewan made such a decision.
His followers staged a road blockade and protest in Rangamati demanding the withdrawal of his resignation and his reinstatement.
The protesters claim that Dipen Dewan was forced to resign due to pressure. However, in his resignation letter, he cited physical complications and illness.
Citing health issues, Dipen Dewan submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday. Dipen Dewan, who had left a career as a joint district judge, contested a parliamentary election for the first time and was elected a member of parliament. He secured the largest margin of victory in the 13th parliamentary election.
After the BNP formed the government, Dipen Dewan was appointed Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs. His father, Subimal Dewan, was an adviser on tribal affairs to the late President Ziaur Rahman. The State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs is Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, MP from Chattogram-5 (Hathazari). He also serves as State Minister for Land.
Local BNP leaders said they had not anticipated Dipen Dewan’s resignation. They believe he may have resigned due to issues related to running the ministry, controlling Rangamati politics, and the process of appointing administrators to the district councils in the Chittagong Hill Tracts. However, no comment from Dipen Dewan was available.
The activities of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry are centred on the three hill districts. There are three parliamentary constituencies there. BNP candidates won all three seats in Rangamati, Khagrachhari, and Bandarban in the national election. Sa Ching Prue Jerry was elected from Bandarban and Wadud Bhuiyan from Khagrachhari.
At least six leaders associated with BNP politics in the CHT told Prothom Alo that although there had been disagreements among MPs from the hill constituencies on various issues in the past, the situation was different this time. Since all three MPs belong to the same party, cordial relations existed among them.
For various reasons, the CHT is an extremely sensitive region. Different ethnic communities live there, and in some cases there is a lack of mutual trust.
They said that after becoming minister, Dipen Dewan began working to improve the situation through discussions with public representatives and civil society.
On 11 May, CHT Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan visited Khagrachhari district. That afternoon he exchanged views with administrative officials and members of civil society at the Khagrachhari Circuit House. However, local MP Wadud Bhuiyan was not present at that meeting.
After Dipen Dewan’s resignation, Wadud Bhuiyan told Prothom Alo that he did not know the reason for the resignation. He said he had not attended the meeting that day due to illness. He added that he has a very good relationship with Dipen Dewan.
Local sources say that BNP politics had been divided over party nominations in this election, although the divisions remained hidden during the election period. They have now started to reappear openly. One side consists of Dipen Dewan’s followers, while the other consists of followers of district BNP president Dipon Talukder.
Dipon Talukder rejected the suggestion of party conflict. Speaking to Prothom Alo over the phone this afternoon, Monday, he said, “I know nothing about the minister’s (Dipen Dewan’s) resignation. I do not know why he resigned. This is entirely his personal matter. I did not receive any prior indication either.”
Saiful Islam Bhutto, vice-president of Rangamati district BNP, told Prothom Alo, “Dipen Dewan’s resignation is harmful to BNP politics, hill politics, and the formation of a ‘rainbow nation’ among all hill and Bengali communities. It will cause significant damage to the implementation of BNP’s 31-point state reform framework and 19-point programme. I urge the prime minister to take appropriate measures and return Dipen Dewan to the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry.”
BNP leader Saiful Islam Bhutto further said, “Dipen Dewan is not physically ill. I have travelled with him in remote areas for a long time and have never seen him weak or sick. Some BNP leaders are trying to create instability in the Chittagong Hill Tracts by misleading the prime minister with false information.”
Sajamong Marma, senior vice-president of Kaukhali upazila BNP and an executive member of district BNP, said, “The reason he mentioned in the resignation letter is not correct. Physically and mentally he is capable of carrying out ministerial duties. Those who nurtured the fascist Awami League after 5 August pressured him into temporarily submitting his resignation letter.”
The Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry began its journey on 15 July 1998. It was established under the terms of the accord signed the previous year between the government and the Parbatya Chattagram Jana Samhati Samiti. The objective of that accord was to restore peace in the hills after years of conflict.
The Chittagong Hill Tracts Accord contains 72 clauses divided into sections A, B, C and D. Most of them relate to the formation of district councils and the regional council. Clause 19 of section D provides for the establishment of the Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs Ministry. The clause states: “A ministry for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs shall be established by appointing a minister from among the tribal people.”
Among the three members of parliament from the Chittagong Hill Tracts, two belong to hill communities and one is Bengali. Apart from Dipen Dewan, the other hill-community MP is Bandarban’s Sa Ching Prue Jerry.