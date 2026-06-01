CHT Affairs Minister’s sudden resignation stirs discussions; what leaders-activists say

The resignation of Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) Affairs Minister Dipen Dewan just three and a half months into the government's tenure has become a major topic of discussion in hill politics.

Leaders and activists involved in Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) politics, as well as members of the community in the hills, are trying to understand why Dipen Dewan made such a decision.

His followers staged a road blockade and protest in Rangamati demanding the withdrawal of his resignation and his reinstatement.

The protesters claim that Dipen Dewan was forced to resign due to pressure. However, in his resignation letter, he cited physical complications and illness.

Citing health issues, Dipen Dewan submitted his resignation letter to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today, Monday. Dipen Dewan, who had left a career as a joint district judge, contested a parliamentary election for the first time and was elected a member of parliament. He secured the largest margin of victory in the 13th parliamentary election.

After the BNP formed the government, Dipen Dewan was appointed Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs. His father, Subimal Dewan, was an adviser on tribal affairs to the late President Ziaur Rahman. The State Minister for Chittagong Hill Tracts Affairs is Mir Mohammad Helal Uddin, MP from Chattogram-5 (Hathazari). He also serves as State Minister for Land.