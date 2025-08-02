It’s painful to see 1971 sacrifices questioned: Hafizuddin

BNP Standing Committee member Hafizuddin Ahmed on Saturday lamented that a political party which opposed Bangladesh’s Liberation War is now trying to say the nation made a mistake in 1971.

Speaking at a discussion, he also said it is very unfortunate that a proposal has been made to allow unelected individuals to amend the Constitution without people’s consent.

“Nowhere in the world’s history have unelected people changed a constitution. How can they even think of changing the Constitution we built with our blood in 1972? They want to throw that away. A political party that opposed the Liberation War now wants to say that the nation made a mistake in 1971 and it was a stray nation,” the BNP leader said.

Hafizuddin, a valiant freedom fighter, questioned how such people are getting the chance to say these things. “It really pains me. I was wounded in the war. I was young, full of dreams. But the Awami League did not fulfill those dreams,” he said.

