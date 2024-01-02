JaPa candidate quits electoral race citing pressure, threat

Jatiya Party nominated candidate from Gazipur-4 (Kapasia) constituency for the forthcoming 12th parliamentary elections Shamsuddin Khan on Tuesday announced about quitting the election.
He made the announcement at a media conference at Kapasia press club in the afternoon.
“Current political situation in Bangladesh is murky. There are various types of pressure on me and neither I have physical or mental strength to face this situation. There are threats as well. Overall, I as a candidate of plough have decided to quit the race since there is no scope to withdraw candidature,” he said.
Shamsuddin Khan also spoke about his physical illness as a reason to quit the race.
Speaking about this, assistant returning officer and Kapasia Upazila Nirbahi Officer Mohammad Ali Siddiqui said, “I’ve heard that the plough candidate has announced about quitting the election. SInce the time for withdrawal of candidature has ended, as per the electoral rules he will be considered as a candidate. That’s why this is his personal announcement.”
Earlier, plough candidate from Gazipur-1 and Gazipur-5 constituencies also announced quitting the electoral race.