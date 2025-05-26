There will be revolution at Secretariat, NBR or Port: Hannan Masud
Referring to the ongoing protests at the Secretariat, National Board of Revenue (NBR), and Chattogram Port over various demands, National Citizen Party (NCP) senior joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud issued a stern warning.
He said, “To those striking today at the Secretariat, NBR, or the port — I’m telling you, the revolution will happen there too.”
Hannan Masud took to social media platform Facebook on Monday to issue this warning.
Earlier in the morning, while attending a party event in Chattogram, Hasnat Abdullah, the NCP’s chief organiser for the southern region, also issued a harsh warning.
He said that if government employees obstruct the government's work or issue threats, the people themselves will find alternatives. If government officials and employees try to hold the government hostage by resisting reforms, the outcome will not be good.
Hannan Masud wrote on Facebook in the afternoon, “To those striking today at the Secretariat, NBR, or the port — I’m telling you, the revolution will happen there too. You are demanding the freedom to continue corruption and looting, but you won’t get that after the post-2024 period. You have been accomplices in every abduction, murder, corruption, and money laundering incident throughout Hasina’s entire rule. Do not think you have gotten away. Let me repeat: there is no way you will get away. The government must immediately remove these corrupt individuals and take action through an independent commission after a fair investigation.”
It is to mention that the Advisory Council approved the draft of the Government Service (Amendment) Ordinance last Thursday. The amendment allows for quicker and easier disciplinary actions against public servants. Government officers and employees have objected, claiming it contradictory to the constitution. According to them, it is a black law and repressive.
Government officials and staff had gone on protest at the secretariat since Sunday. Despite their objections, the ordinance was issued on Sunday night after receiving the president’s approval.
Meanwhile, NBR employees went on sit-ins and pen-down strikes demanding the withdrawal of the Revenue Policy and Revenue Management Ordinance, 2025, which splits the NBR, since the night of 12 May, the day of the issuing ordinance.
As the government promised to meet their demands, the protesting NBR officers and employees called off all strikes on Sunday night. However, the platform that is leading the protests NBR Reform Unity Council has given the government a three-day ultimatum to remove the chairman of the organisation.
Meanwhile, the Jatiyatabadi Sramik Dal held protest rallies and demonstrations against the decision to hand over the New Mooring Container Terminal at Chattogram Port to foreign companies.