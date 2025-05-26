There will be revolution at Secretariat, NBR or Port: Hannan Masud

Referring to the ongoing protests at the Secretariat, National Board of Revenue (NBR), and Chattogram Port over various demands, National Citizen Party (NCP) senior joint chief coordinator Abdul Hannan Masud issued a stern warning.

He said, “To those striking today at the Secretariat, NBR, or the port — I’m telling you, the revolution will happen there too.”

Hannan Masud took to social media platform Facebook on Monday to issue this warning.

Earlier in the morning, while attending a party event in Chattogram, Hasnat Abdullah, the NCP’s chief organiser for the southern region, also issued a harsh warning.