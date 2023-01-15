Politics

BNP’s ‘game of movements’ to continue till election: Agriculture minister

Prothom Alo English Desk
Agriculture Minister Md. Abdur RazzaqueUNB

Agriculture Minister Md. Abdur Razzaque on Saturday said that the next general elections (12th) will be held in January 2024, till then Bangladesh Nationalist Party’s strike, blockade, mass gathering, mass sit-in, human chain and other movements will continue, reports news agency UNB.

“But I hope BNP will participate in the elections stopping their game of movements as good senses will prevail by that time,” he said.

The minister was speaking at the 15th horse racing competition organised by Bangabandhu Akashee Club in Tangail’s Madhupur.

Razzaque, also the presidium member of ruling Awami League (AL) said if the BNP leaders think that the government would fall for their movements and the elections will be held under a neutral caretaker government, it will be unrealistic and unconstitutional.

“A fair election will be held on time according to the constitution,” the agriculture minister added.

Urging all to remain aware in order to protect Bengali traditions, he said horse racing is an important part of our traditional culture.

Mentioning that healthy entertainment like horse racing creates much enthusiasm among the people, Razzaque said, “We have to uphold all the folk culture including horse race, boat race and ha du du game (kabaddi).”

Among others, Choto Monir, lawmaker from Tangail-2 constituency, Madhupur Upazila Parishad vhairman Sarwar Alam Khan Abu, and Upazila Awami League president Khandaker Shafi Uddin Mani, spoke on the occasion.

