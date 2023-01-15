BNP’s ‘game of movements’ to continue till election: Agriculture minister

The minister was speaking at the 15th horse racing competition organised by Bangabandhu Akashee Club in Tangail’s Madhupur.

Razzaque, also the presidium member of ruling Awami League (AL) said if the BNP leaders think that the government would fall for their movements and the elections will be held under a neutral caretaker government, it will be unrealistic and unconstitutional.

“A fair election will be held on time according to the constitution,” the agriculture minister added.

Urging all to remain aware in order to protect Bengali traditions, he said horse racing is an important part of our traditional culture.