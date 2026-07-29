Local govt election: Jamaat seeks retaining MPO-listed teachers’ eligibility, to raise issue with EC

According to Jamaat sources, a party delegation will meet the EC at the EC headquarters in Agargaon, Dhaka, on Wednesday. Jamaat Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar will lead the delegation.

The other members will include Assistant Secretary General Hamidur Rahman Azad, Central Secretary for Publicity and Media Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, Central Executive Council member Jasim Uddin Sarkar, and Shishir Mohammad Monir.

Party sources said the delegation will also demand the cancellation of the contractual appointment of Md Shamsul Alam as additional secretary to the Election Commission Secretariat, alongside calling for the retention of MPO-listed teachers’ right to participate in local government elections.

Speaking to Prothom Alo on Tuesday night, Jamaat’s Central Secretary for Publicity and Media, Ahsanul Mahboob Zubair, said the party would discuss the EC’s proposal to withdraw MPO-listed teachers’ eligibility to contest local government elections.

He added that Jamaat would also present its position on several other issues, including the appointment of Shamsul Alam as additional secretary to the EC Secretariat.