Next election will be toughest one: Tarique Rahman
Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) acting chairman Tarique Rahman has said the next national election in Bangladesh will be tougher than any other previous poll in terms of wooing the public to get their vote during the post mass uprising period.
“The next election will be the toughest one in the history of Bangladesh,” he told a training workshop for party workers of Khulna and Mymensingh division.
Tarique Rahman virtually spoke in the workshop on 31-point reform proposals of the party.
He urged the party leaders and workers to make efforts to win people’s trust and confidence so that they cast votes in favour of BNP in the next election.
“A section of our leaders and workers are thinking that we have already gone to power but that is not the case. We have to earn people’s mandate with good works to go to power. We have to stay with the people and hold their trust,” he said.
The BNP acting chairman urged the party leaders to remain careful so that their actions and behaviour do not cause trouble to the people.
He said as BNP thinks for welfare of the people, the party has floated the given 31-point people centric reform proposal after massive discussion within the party.
Tarique Rahman called upon the party men to reach 31-point proposals to the people at grassroots to make them understand and aware about it.
In response to a question during the workshop, Tarique Rahman said, “If we want to strengthen the country, we will have to emphasize primary education.”
He underscored the need for imparting advanced training to teachers and good manners to children.