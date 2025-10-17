July Charter signing ceremony: Chief Adviser, political leaders sign July National Charter

Interim government chief adviser professor Muhammad Yunus, along with leaders of various political parties, has signed the July National Charter.

They signed the July National Charter 2025 at 5:00 pm on Friday.

Earlier, the ceremony began at 4:37 pm with the national anthem.

Members of the advisory council, leaders from various political parties, and members of the National Consensus Commission are all in attendance.

