BNP, Jamaat to hold meeting with chief adviser today

Amid growing political tensions and various speculations, a BNP delegation will hold a meeting with chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Saturday.

The meeting is likely to take place at the chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna around 7pm, a BNP standing committee member said on Friday night. “We have been invited by the chief adviser’s office to attend a meeting over the latest political situation,” he said.

The BNP leader said they have also learnt that the chief adviser will hold a meeting with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami following the meeting with them. He said they will attend the meeting as part of efforts to defuse political tensions and clear misunderstandings with the interim government.