BNP, Jamaat to hold meeting with chief adviser today
Amid growing political tensions and various speculations, a BNP delegation will hold a meeting with chief adviser Dr Muhammad Yunus on Saturday.
The meeting is likely to take place at the chief adviser’s official residence Jamuna around 7pm, a BNP standing committee member said on Friday night. “We have been invited by the chief adviser’s office to attend a meeting over the latest political situation,” he said.
The BNP leader said they have also learnt that the chief adviser will hold a meeting with Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami following the meeting with them. He said they will attend the meeting as part of efforts to defuse political tensions and clear misunderstandings with the interim government.
The BNP leader said their party does not want the chief adviser to step down at this stage, as it would trigger a fresh political crisis.
Meanwhile, he said they will share their observations with the chief adviser and request him to promptly complete the reform process and come up with a clear roadmap for the election within this year.
Yesterday, BNP standing committee member Salahuddin Ahmed told a private television channel, “We have been asking for time to meet with the chief adviser since Monday. But no time has been given yet.”
He also said the BNP did not demand the chief adviser’s resignation as they sought only the resignation of some controversial advisers. “We asked for a roadmap for the national elections by December. If he chooses to resign instead of giving a roadmap, that can be his own decision. But we did not ask for his resignation.”
Earlier on Thursday, the party issued a stern warning that it may be compelled to reconsider its cooperation with the interim government if a specific roadmap for holding the next general election by December is not announced immediately.
Speaking at a press conference, BNP standing committee member Dr Khandaker Mosharraf Hossain also urged the interim government to immediately relieve certain ‘controversial advisers’, including those allegedly affiliated with a newly formed political party and the National Security Adviser, for the sake of neutrality and the government’s credibility.
According to media reports, chief adviser Prof Yunus was considering resignation, frustrated by various political parties’ demonstrations and comments made by the army chief during an officers’ address on Wednesday regarding the government and the election.