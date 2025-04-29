Reform, election can go simultaneously: Biplobi Workers Party

Saiful Haque, general secretary of Biplobi Workers Party (the Revolutionary Workers' Party), has commented that reforms and elections can go hand in hand to ensure the democratic aspirations of the people.

"Since 1971, the aspirations and expectations of the people of Bangladesh have been repeatedly shattered. Even after the mass uprising of the 1990s, expectations have been shattered. Dreams have turned into nightmares. I don't want that nightmare to repeat again," he added.

Saiful Haque made these remarks at the beginning of the meeting of the National Consensus Commission with the Revolutionary Workers' Party of Bangladesh on the issue of reforms at the LD Hall of the National Parliament today, Tuesday.

The National Consensus Commission is holding a meeting with the Revolutionary Workers' Party of Bangladesh today as part of discussions with political parties on important recommendations of the reform commissions formed by the interim government.

Commenting on the past 16 years of bad culture, enforced disappearances, murders, and human rights violations, Saiful Haque said, "We do not want to go back to the old days. We want to see and build a country where no one is deprived because of different religion, belief, culture, political and social identity."