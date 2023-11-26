Actor Ferdous gets AL ticket from Dhaka-10

Actor Ferdous Ahmed has been nominated as ruling Awami League’s candidate for Dhaka-10 parliamentary constituency in the forthcoming 12th parliamentary election.
AL general secretary Obaidul Quader announced the name of Ferdous while disclosing the names of the party's candidates for the 12th parliamentary election on Sunday.
Starting acting career in 1997, Ferdous won Bangladesh National Film Award for best actor several times.
Ferdous is also widely popular in West Bengal. He earned fame in Kolkata with his performances in ‘Hothat Brishti’ in 1998.