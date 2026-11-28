Former AL MP Habibur's house in Sylhet vandalised and set on fire
The house of Habibur Rahman Habib, a former lawmaker of the activities-banned Awami League from Sylhet-3 constituency (South Surma, Fenchuganj and Balaganj), was vandalised and set on fire on Saturday evening.
The incident took place in Dharagaon village under Kamal Bazar union of South Surma upazila in Sylhet.
A chase and counter-chase took place between the people who came to set fire to the house and some residents of Dharagaon village. Several motorcycles were also set on fire during the incident.
According to local sources, Habibur Rahman has been on the run since 5 August 2024. His relatives and a caretaker currently live at the house.
Habibur Rahman's relatives alleged that around 150 to 200 people arrived at the house at about 6:00pm. They vandalised the drawing room and set fire to the front section of the house.
At one point, some local residents gathered in a group and chased those who had set the fire. During the ensuing chase and counter-chase, several motorcycles were left lying on the ground. The residents then set fire to those motorcycles.
Several videos of the incident show scattered chairs in the courtyard of Habibur Rahman's house, with flames burning on them.
In the distance, several motorcycles can be seen on fire at different points along the village road, while people run in different directions.
Several local sources said a petrol bomb was thrown at the house of MA Malik, the BNP lawmaker from Sylhet-3, early Saturday morning. The attack may have prompted the arson at Habibur Rahman's house, they said.
Additional Deputy Commissioner (Media) of Sylhet Metropolitan Police Md Afzal Hossain told Prothom Alo that petrol bombs were thrown at the house of incumbent MP MA Malik early today.
In protest, BNP leaders and local residents brought out a procession.
During the procession, some individuals announced through loudspeakers and attacked the demonstrators. This led to a chase and counter-chase between the two sides.
However, he claimed that no fire was set at former MP Habibur Rahman's house.