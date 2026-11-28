The house of Habibur Rahman Habib, a former lawmaker of the activities-banned Awami League from Sylhet-3 constituency (South Surma, Fenchuganj and Balaganj), was vandalised and set on fire on Saturday evening.

The incident took place in Dharagaon village under Kamal Bazar union of South Surma upazila in Sylhet.

A chase and counter-chase took place between the people who came to set fire to the house and some residents of Dharagaon village. Several motorcycles were also set on fire during the incident.

According to local sources, Habibur Rahman has been on the run since 5 August 2024. His relatives and a caretaker currently live at the house.