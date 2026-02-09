Jatrabari rally: Tarique Rahman urges party men to offer Fajr prayers at polling centres to thwart plots

He made the remarks while addressing an election rally for the Dhaka-5 constituency on Shahid Faruk Road in Jatrabari, in the capital on Monday afternoon.

The rally was presided over by BNP’s candidate for the constituency, Nabi Ullah Nabi.

“Those who have deprived the people of Bangladesh of their voting rights for the past 16 years have an accomplice. They are conspiring behind the scenes. Everyone has seen in newspaper reports that their people were caught while attempting to produce fake ballots. You must therefore remain cautious and vigilant,” Tarique Rahman said.

The BNP chairman joined the Jatrabari rally after 5:00 pm.