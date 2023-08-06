People are our only masters, no one else: Hasina tells AL meet

Prime minister and Awami League president Sheikh Hasina on Sunday said that the ruling Awami League has no other masters other than the mass people of the country.

“The people are our masters and we are accountable to the people only,” she said in categorical terms while delivering her introductory speech at the special extended meeting of the Awami League at her official residence Ganabhaban.

She also said that her party Awami League works for the welfare of the people.

The president of the Awami League asked leaders and workers of her party to highlight the achievements in the last 14 and half years to the grassroots.