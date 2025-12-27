Tarique Rahman’s return
BNP re-energised, focus now on election
After a long time, the return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and the unprecedented turnout at his reception rally in Dhaka have greatly energised BNP leaders and activists. Party leaders say the impact of the massive gathering in the capital surrounding Rahman’s return is being felt at the grassroots level. In particular, it has generated renewed enthusiasm among BNP workers and supporters from the central leadership down to the grassroots. Overall, the effects of the grand reception may influence the upcoming national parliamentary election.
BNP leaders say Tarique Rahman’s return has filled the long-felt vacuum caused by the absence of the party’s top leadership from Bangladesh, which had been deeply felt at the grassroots. Instead, leaders and activists have returned to their respective areas inspired after gathering in Dhaka. There is now strong optimism within the party that this enthusiasm will play a major supportive role in the electoral field. Candidates for the national parliamentary election were also highly encouraged by the massive rally. Most of the candidates have already returned to their constituencies.
Meanwhile, having recently returned from exile, Tarique Rahman will focus on election preparations after completing some formalities, including becoming a registered voter and submitting his nomination papers. Party sources say he is expected to join election campaigns for party and like-minded candidates thereafter.
Responsible party sources further say that BNP has yet to announce candidates in 15 constituencies. These candidates are expected to be finalised and announced today or tomorrow. BNP wants to quickly complete these tasks and enter the election field.
According to party sources, Tarique Rahman is likely to visit Bogura and Sylhet soon. In Sylhet, he will visit the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) and Hazrat Shah Paran (R). His in-laws’ home is also in Sylhet. Bogura is his electoral constituency. He may visit Bogura for three days, though the specific dates have not yet been confirmed.
Tarique Rahman will contest the election from Bogura-6 (Sadar) constituency. His mother, BNP Chairperson Khaleda Zia, is expected to contest from the adjacent Bogura-7 (Gabtali–Shajahanpur) constituency. Nomination papers for both have already been collected.
The submission of nomination papers ends on 29 December. Tarique Rahman may go to Bogura on 28 December. Party sources say there is a plan for him to return to Dhaka on 30 December after submitting nomination papers on 29 December. He may stay in Bogura for several days to provide guidance to local party leaders and activists regarding election preparation and campaigning. However, another party source says Tarique Rahman may travel to Sylhet on 28 December, though that plan is also not yet final.
When asked, Sylhet district BNP President Abdul Qayyum Chowdhury told Prothom Alo on Friday night that Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman would visit Sylhet soon to pay respects at the shrines of Hazrat Shahjalal (R) and Hazrat Shah Paran (R). However, the party has not yet confirmed the date of his visit.
Last Thursday, Tarique Rahman returned to the country after ending 17 years of exile in London. His return drew an unprecedented gathering of hundreds of thousands of leaders, activists, supporters, and ordinary people in Dhaka. At the reception rally held on the 300 Feet Road area in Purbachal, party-nominated candidates from across the country joined. Each came with leaders, activists, and supporters from their respective areas. After the reception programme, they returned to their constituencies.
BNP leaders say that Rahman’s return after nearly one and a half decades, along with the unprecedented turnout at his reception rally, has not only energised party leaders and activists but also created an impact among the general public in the electoral field. They believe his direct presence in electoral constituencies will be politically significant. After returning home, on Friday he visited the grave of his father, BNP founder and former President Ziaur Rahman. He then paid tribute to the martyrs at the National Memorial in Savar.
Today, Saturday, Tarique Rahman will first visit the grave of Shaheed Sharif Osman Hadi, spokesperson of the Inqilab Moncho. He will then go to the Election Commission building in Agargaon to register for a national identity card. From there, he will visit injured persons of the July mass uprising at the National Institute of Traumatology and Orthopaedic Rehabilitation (Pangu Hospital). After these three days of programmes, he is expected to hold meetings with party leaders, review organisational matters, and discuss election preparations.
What Is Tarique Rahman’s plan?
At Thursday’s reception rally, Tarique Rahman said, “I have a plan for the people, for the country,” a statement that has already become a topic of discussion nationwide. He also sought everyone’s cooperation to implement that plan for the people and the country. Although he initially said “I have a plan” at the beginning of his speech, he later said “we have a plan.” But what exactly is that plan?
BNP leaders say the plan aims at structural reforms in state governance, restoration of democracy, and addressing fundamental crises in people’s lives. Ahead of the election, Tarique Rahman has already presented an eight-point, people-centric plan at various party programmes. This plan prioritises issues directly related to improving the quality of life of ordinary citizens. These include introducing health cards to ensure low-cost or free medical services for all, launching agriculture cards for farmers to facilitate access to fertiliser and seed assistance, and ensuring fair prices for agricultural produce. The plan also promises job creation, reform of the education system, and expansion of social safety net programmes.
According to BNP, these points are not merely election pledges but a blueprint for future state governance. The party plans to present this plan to voters in the election field.
Overall, Tarique Rahman’s return has injected new momentum into BNP. Grassroots activism has increased, and election campaigning is expected to gain a new dimension. The party’s focus is now firmly on the election. How this return will influence the electoral field remains to be seen.
BNP Secretary General Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir has commented that Tarique Rahman’s return to the country after 17 years has brought a message of positive change to Bangladesh’s politics. Speaking at a party programme in Dhaka yesterday, he said this return has created new hope in the country’s political arena. He described the return as unprecedented, noting that people spontaneously welcomed Rahman and participated in the celebrations with joy and enthusiasm.