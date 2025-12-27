BNP re-energised, focus now on election

After a long time, the return of BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman and the unprecedented turnout at his reception rally in Dhaka have greatly energised BNP leaders and activists. Party leaders say the impact of the massive gathering in the capital surrounding Rahman’s return is being felt at the grassroots level. In particular, it has generated renewed enthusiasm among BNP workers and supporters from the central leadership down to the grassroots. Overall, the effects of the grand reception may influence the upcoming national parliamentary election.

BNP leaders say Tarique Rahman’s return has filled the long-felt vacuum caused by the absence of the party’s top leadership from Bangladesh, which had been deeply felt at the grassroots. Instead, leaders and activists have returned to their respective areas inspired after gathering in Dhaka. There is now strong optimism within the party that this enthusiasm will play a major supportive role in the electoral field. Candidates for the national parliamentary election were also highly encouraged by the massive rally. Most of the candidates have already returned to their constituencies.

Meanwhile, having recently returned from exile, Tarique Rahman will focus on election preparations after completing some formalities, including becoming a registered voter and submitting his nomination papers. Party sources say he is expected to join election campaigns for party and like-minded candidates thereafter.