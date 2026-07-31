Lawsuit on direct order from Tarique Rahman: Nasiruddin Patwary

National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary has alleged that the case filed against NCP leaders and activists in Habiganj was instructed directly by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.

He made this allegation on Friday afternoon while reacting to the case during an interaction with journalists at the Sylhet Circuit House.

“We were the ones who took the beating, not them,” Nasiruddin Patwary stated. “Should I not file a case then? This counter-suit was executed on the direct orders of Tarique Rahman. GK Gouse is a follower of Tarique Rahman. Within this clique, you have Anee, GK Gouse, and others—it is a network that extorts, commits corruption, and engages in acts of terror to raise funds, which are then handed over to Tarique Rahman’s Gulshan office.”

He added, “We strongly condemn Tarique Rahman for this. He is failing to uphold even the most basic political courtesy.”