Attempt to murder case
Lawsuit on direct order from Tarique Rahman: Nasiruddin Patwary
National Citizen Party (NCP) Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary has alleged that the case filed against NCP leaders and activists in Habiganj was instructed directly by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
He made this allegation on Friday afternoon while reacting to the case during an interaction with journalists at the Sylhet Circuit House.
“We were the ones who took the beating, not them,” Nasiruddin Patwary stated. “Should I not file a case then? This counter-suit was executed on the direct orders of Tarique Rahman. GK Gouse is a follower of Tarique Rahman. Within this clique, you have Anee, GK Gouse, and others—it is a network that extorts, commits corruption, and engages in acts of terror to raise funds, which are then handed over to Tarique Rahman’s Gulshan office.”
He added, “We strongly condemn Tarique Rahman for this. He is failing to uphold even the most basic political courtesy.”
Earlier on Tuesday afternoon, following the conclusion of the “July March” programme in Habiganj, the convoy of NCP leaders was attacked, and party workers were assaulted.
The NCP blamed the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) and its student wing, Jatiyatabadi Chhatra Dal (JCD), for the attack. Later that evening, when the NCP brought out a protest procession in the town, another clash erupted.
In connection with these events, Tanmoy Taher, Convener of the Habiganj District unit of Jatiya Chhatra Shakti, filed a case on Wednesday night naming 111 individuals, with district unit JCD President Shah Rajib Ahmed as the primary accused.
Later on Thursday night, Iqbal Hossain (Rukon), Joint General Secretary of the Habiganj district unit Chhatra Dal, lodged a counter-lawsuit at the Habiganj Sadar Model police station against 50 individuals, explicitly naming 10 NCP figures, including Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary and Northern Region Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam.
The lawsuit alleges attempt to murder, assault, vandalism, and mugging.
Addressing the mugging allegations, Nasiruddin Patwary remarked, “Whose phone was it? An iPhone? Did GK Gouse have an iPhone? Or was it Tarique Rahman’s? Though Tarique Rahman, of course, does not use an iPhone. This is a shameful incident. What they are doing, and what Tarique Rahman is doing across Bangladesh, is a disgrace to Bangladeshi politics. It is dragging political culture down into vulgarity.”
‘Tarique Rahman and the BNP have lost their dignity’
Speaking to newspersons at the same venue, NCP leader Sarjis Alam commented on the mugging charges, saying, “A mugging has indeed occurred, but what was that? Tarique Rahman and the BNP have been robbed of their dignity—and they did it to themselves through their own conduct.”
“They no longer have the face to stand before the people of Bangladesh. How utterly inept must Chhatra Dal be to commit an act like this after losing so much respect! They are making themselves a laughing stock before the public. This reflects their intellectual state,” Sarjis Alam further remarked.
“I can only imagine that even the officer who drafted the case was inwardly cursing those who forced him to write it,” he added.
Later in the afternoon, top NCP leaders led by party Convener and Opposition Chief Whip Nahid Islam left by road for Thanarbazar in Companiganj Upazila, Sylhet, to participate in the pre-scheduled “July March” programme.
Following that event, they were scheduled to attend two separate rallies in Gowainghat and Jaintiapur upazilas.
Attempt to murder case filed against 50 at Habiganj
The first information report (FIR) of the case filed on charges of attempt to murder, assault, vandalism, and mugging, names 10 specific individuals alongside 40 unidentified suspects.
The FIR states that on the afternoon of 28 July, repeated clashes broke out between NCP and Chhatra Dal activists near the Court Mosque area of Habiganj Municipality.
It is alleged that NCP members launched an attack on Chhatra Dal activists using local weapons, injuring several members including district Chhatra Dal leaders Mahfuz Chowdhury and Mozakkir Hossain Imon. The victims were allegedly struck with iron rods, machetes, spears, and bricks.
Furthermore, the complainant alleged that during the clash, five mobile phones and Tk 50,000 in cash were snatched. Upon the arrival of the police, the accused fled the scene, and the injured were subsequently admitted to Habiganj Sadar Modern Hospital.
According to the complainant, JCD activists had gathered there as part of a central programme to visit the family of Ripon Shil, a martyr of the July movement, and to attend a condolence meeting. It was at this moment that a group of 40 to 50 people, led by Nasiruddin Patwary, Sarjis Alam, Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, and Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury Mubin, launched the attack.
The 10 individuals named in the lawsuit are NCP Central Chief Coordinator Nasiruddin Patwary, Northern Region Chief Organiser Sarjis Alam, Habiganj District Jatiya Shakti Convener Nur Alam Chowdhury, District Committee members Fakhrul Zakir, Abdul Hai Kamal, Ruham Gazi, Member Secretary Mahbubul Bari Chowdhury Mubin, Central Coordinator Nahid Uddin Tareq, District Convener Abu Hena Mostafa Kamal, and District Committee member Wadud Mahmud Chowdhury.
This follows the earlier case filed by the NCP against Chhatra Dal members over the same incident, which named 11 individuals—including the District Chhatra Dal President—and 100 unnamed suspects.
The NCP maintains that on 28 July, while returning to the Circuit House after their march and street rally, Chhatra Dal members attacked them, leaving at least 15 party workers injured, including Sarjis Alam.
The party claims one of their members lost sight in one eye due to the attack. The NCP also alleged that several media vehicles were vandalised during the violence.
Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Habiganj Sadar Model police station, Zahidul Haque, stated that proper legal measures will be taken following an investigation into the allegations.
However, no arrests have been made so far in connection with the incident, he added.