BNP Vice Chairman Habibur Rahman arrested 

BNP Vice Chairman and advisor to the party chairperson, Khaleda Zia, Habibur Rahman Habib, 69, has been arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB).
This information was obtained from a message sent by RAB-2 on Tuesday.
He was detained in the Mirpur DOHS area under the jurisdiction of Pallabi Police Station in the capital city.
The arrest is linked to a case involving the alleged insult of the High Court and contempt of court. RAB stated that his arrest was prompted by his failure to comply with a High Court order to appear in court.