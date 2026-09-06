The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has concluded the first phase of its long march, declaring that it will remain on the streets until its six-point demands—including implementation of the referendum verdict—are met. Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said the purpose of this long march was to warn the government, but the remaining long marches would not be like this one.

The warning came at the concluding rally of the opposition alliance’s first long march, from Dhaka to Chattogram. The long march ended with the rally at Chattogram’s historic Laldighi Maidan at around 9:30 pm yesterday, Saturday.

The programme began in the morning with a rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka. On the way to Chattogram, leaders of the opposition alliance held five roadside rallies in different areas. Thousands of people attended these programmes.

The opposition alliance has six demands: implementation of the referendum verdict; trial of the July massacre; resolution of shortages of electricity, fuel oil, gas and fertiliser; curbing the rise in prices of essential commodities; improving law and order; and ending narrow politicisation.