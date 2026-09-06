11-party alliance’s long march
This long march was to warn the government
The 11-party alliance led by Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami has concluded the first phase of its long march, declaring that it will remain on the streets until its six-point demands—including implementation of the referendum verdict—are met. Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said the purpose of this long march was to warn the government, but the remaining long marches would not be like this one.
The warning came at the concluding rally of the opposition alliance’s first long march, from Dhaka to Chattogram. The long march ended with the rally at Chattogram’s historic Laldighi Maidan at around 9:30 pm yesterday, Saturday.
The programme began in the morning with a rally at Shapla Chattar in Motijheel, Dhaka. On the way to Chattogram, leaders of the opposition alliance held five roadside rallies in different areas. Thousands of people attended these programmes.
The opposition alliance has six demands: implementation of the referendum verdict; trial of the July massacre; resolution of shortages of electricity, fuel oil, gas and fertiliser; curbing the rise in prices of essential commodities; improving law and order; and ending narrow politicisation.
Besides Jamaat Ameer and Leader of the Opposition in parliament Shafiqur Rahman, yesterday’s long march was attended by the party’s Secretary General Mia Golam Porwar, Nayeb-e-Ameer Syed Abdullah Muhammad Taher, National Citizen Party (NCP) Convener Nahid Islam and Member Secretary Akhter Hossain, Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) President Colonel (retd) Oli Ahmad, Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque, Bangladesh Nezame Islam Party Acting Ameer Abdul Qayum Subhani, AB Party Chairman Mujibur Rahman Manju, Labour Party Chairman Mostafizur Rahman, Jatiya Ganatantrik Party (Jagpa) Vice-President Rashed Pradhan, among others.
The 11-party alliance will hold long marches towards Rangpur on 19 September, Khulna on 31 October and Sylhet on 21 November. Sources familiar with the matter said the number of divisional long marches could increase further.
After completing the long marches, the opposition alliance plans to hold a mass rally in Dhaka in November. It is also considering progressively tougher programmes afterward.
The government was warned; the remaining long marches will not be like this
According to reports from Prothom Alo correspondents in the areas concerned, supporters of the 11-party alliance gathered at several points along the Dhaka–Chattogram highway around the opposition alliance’s roadside rallies. In some places, they stood on both sides of the road to welcome the leaders.
Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman and other leaders of the 11 parties waved back in greeting. At some points, the movement of the convoy was disrupted to some extent, causing traffic congestion on the highway.
The concluding rally at Laldighi Maidan in Chattogram began after 8:00 pm. LDP President Oli Ahmad chaired the rally. As the chief guest, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “The previous fascist government followed this same path, and this government is also walking the same path. People from the ruling party have plunged into terrorism and corruption. The government talks about going downstream but is now throwing the people upstream. It is doing everything backwards. Today’s long march was to warn the government, but the remaining long marches will not be like this.”
Addressing the government, the Leader of the Opposition said, “Let me make it clear: you cannot keep doing things backwards while expecting the opposition to sit idly by. So far, our fingers have remained straight; if necessary, we will bend them. We wanted a settlement inside parliament, but the government deceived the people by rejecting the popular mandate expressed through the referendum. The opposition will not deceive the people.”
Addressing activists of the 11 parties, Shafiqur Rahman said, “We have been offered many temptations—this will be given, that will be given. We will not fall for any of them. We will not stop until the people’s demands are met. Everyone should remain prepared. There will certainly be a call for a broader movement.”
Referring to an incident in which BNP activists allegedly committed wrongdoing at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport while posing as Awami League supporters, the Jamaat Ameer said, “That is what you call a covert operative. The person who commits wrongdoing while concealing his identity is the biggest covert operative.”
‘The second round has begun’
The opposition’s long march began at 7:00 am yesterday with a rally at Shapla Chattar in the capital. At the rally, Leader of the Opposition and Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman described the opposition alliance’s refusal to tolerate the existence of extortionists and corrupt individuals as its “seventh demand.”
Commenting that the government was showing various reactions to the long march, Shafiqur Rahman said the government was saying it would not give the opposition any concessions. “If you play games with the people’s rights, the people will not spare anyone either,” he said.
NCP Convener and Chief Whip of the Opposition in parliament Nahid Islam warned that if the government obstructed the long march, the opposition’s six demands would become one. NCP Member Secretary Akhter Hossen said the people could bring someone to power and could also remove them from power.
LDP President Oli Ahmad said the 11-party alliance would force the government to meet its demands. “The opposition has completed the first round of programmes, and the second round has begun. If they do not take heed now, they will meet the same fate as those who fled the country,” he said.
Bangladesh Khelafat Majlis Ameer Maulana Mamunul Haque said that if the government failed to understand the message of the long march now, it would have to wait for the consequences.
After speeches by the alliance’s top leaders, the long-march convoy left Dhaka for Chattogram. On the way, the 11 parties held roadside rallies at Shimrail in Siddhirganj, Narayanganj; Paduar Bazar and Chauddagram in Cumilla; Mohipal in Feni; and Mirsarai in Chattogram. The alliance’s top leaders addressed the gatherings.
Calls for Noakhali and Cumilla divisions
At the roadside rally at Paduar Bazar in Cumilla, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman questioned the Home Ministry’s handling of the deteriorating law-and-order situation. When the demand was raised for Cumilla to be declared a division, Shafiqur Rahman said Greater Noakhali was also demanding divisional status and deserved it as well. “But Cumilla division must be implemented first,” he said.
At the rally, NCP Convener Nahid Islam said, “This government must ensure supplies of oil, gas and electricity. Otherwise, the government will not be able to remain in power.”
Allegations of ‘election engineering and betrayal’
At the roadside rally at Chauddagram Bazar in Cumilla, Shafiqur Rahman said the current government had come to power through “election engineering.” After taking power, he said, it had first “betrayed” the July Charter. He called for the immediate implementation of the July Charter.
A roadside rally was held at Mohipal in Feni Sadar upazila at around 4:00pm. There, Jamaat Ameer Shafiqur Rahman said, “There is electricity at the home of the power minister and in parliament, but there is no electricity in ordinary people’s homes.”
The final roadside rally was held in Mirsarai, Chattogram, in the evening.
Slow traffic on highway causes hardship for travellers
According to a report from Prothom Alo’s Feni correspondent, traffic heading from Dhaka towards Chattogram came to a halt while the rally was taking place at Mohipal. This caused some hardship for travellers.
The Cumilla correspondent reported that the rally at Paduar Bazar was held beside the Dhaka-bound lane of the Dhaka–Chattogram highway. A large number of alliance activists took part, and many of them occupied the highway, slowing traffic on the Dhaka-bound lane.