Tarique Rahman reaches Jamuna with family members

Tarique Rahman’s first private meeting with Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus took place on June 13 last year during the CA’s visit to London, UK. At that time, Tarique Rahman was the Acting Chairman of BNP. Following the meeting at the Dorchester Hotel in London, representatives from both sides issued a joint statement.

After spending 17 years in exile in the UK, Tarique Rahman returned to the country on 25 December last year. Former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia passed away on 30 December. Ten days later, on 9 January, Tarique Rahman became the Chairman of BNP. The party's highest policy-making forum, the National Standing Committee, unanimously appointed him to the party’s top position during a meeting.