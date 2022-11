Members of Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) on Sunday detained general secretary of Jatiyatabadi Mahila Dal Sultana Ahmed from her residence in the city’s Gulshan.

Sultana was later shown arrested in a case filed at Paltan police station under the Digital Security Act, said Salahuddin, officer-in-charge (OC) of Paltan Model police station.

She was sent to a court after the arrest, the OC added.

However, the OC did not provide any information about the allegations brought in the case.