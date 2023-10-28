Politics

Policeman killed in clash with BNP men

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
BNP-police clash in city's Kakrail
Tanvir Ahammed

A policeman was killed in BNP-police clash in the city today.

The policeman in critical condition was brought to Dhaka Medical College Hospital after 4:00pm while on duty physician declared him dead.

DMCH police outpost’s inspector Bacchu Mia said the victim policeman was injured during a clash with BNP men in Dainik Bangla intersection today.

The policeman had injury marks on his head, Bacchu Mia said adding his uniform was torn in beating.

An injured policeman
Collected

The name of the policeman could not be known immediately.

Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP) said at least 41 more policemen were injured during the clashes with police.

Injured policemen were admitted to DMCH and Rajarbagh police lines hospital.

