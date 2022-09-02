BNP resumes arson terrorism: Quader

Quader, also the road transport and bridges minister, said the BNP leaders and workers usually try to get media coverage by attacking on and fighting with police.

He said whenever the BNP men come to the streets in the name of movement, they get involved in clashes with police for media coverage.

"If you attack the police, will not the police personnel protect themselves? They will definitely protect themselves," he added.

The AL general secretary said the BNP leaders know it will not be possible to oust the prime minister Sheikh Hasina government through elections and that is why they are trying to make elections questionable.