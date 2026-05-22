If it’s violence they want, nobody can outdo us, we proved that during July Uprising: Asif Mahmud
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who served as an adviser to the post-uprising interim government, further accused the BNP government of failure in state governance.
National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has reacted sharply to the attack on the party’s Chief Coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, in Jhenaidah.
Demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack on Nasiruddin by tonight, Friday, he declared, “If they are not arrested, and if you choose the path of violence, we too will be forced to opt for violence.”
Issuing a stark warning to the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government, former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud said, “Despite the opposition repeatedly demonstrating goodwill, the ruling party is actively seeking violence. Though our blood is hot and we are young, we understand exactly what needs to be done and when to focus on nation-building. However, if the ruling party desires violence and wishes to adopt it as their sole political weapon, we proved during the 2024 mass uprising that nobody can outdo us in that regard.”
Asif Mahmud made these remarks as a special guest at an event held in the Kazi Nazrul Islam Auditorium of the National Press Club in the capital on Friday afternoon.
During the function, 229 leaders and activists from the two Dhaka city units of United People’s Bangladesh (UP Bangladesh)—a political platform formed by former leaders of the Islami Chhatra Shibir—officially joined the NCP.
In his concluding remarks, NCP spokesperson Asif Mahmud vehemently protested against the attack on Nasiruddin Patwary.
“The government is failing to govern the state, yet they are adopting a strategy of tackling opponents through suppression and persecution. This does not augur well for Bangladesh,” he stated.
Asif Mahmud, a leader of the NCP, which is a component of the Jamaat-e-Islami-led 11-party alliance, noted that since the national election, the opposition has consistently urged the government to implement the verdict of the referendum and fulfil the aspirations born out of the July mass uprising.
Reaffirming that the opposition has invited the government to move forward together to build a new Bangladesh, he added, “Despite the opposition repeatedly demonstrating this goodwill, the ruling party is actively seeking violence.”
Warning the government against confrontation, Asif Mahmud said, “If you wish to inflict this upon us, this battle will not be fought against any single political party, specific ideology, or doctrine; this battle will be waged against an entire generation. Sheikh Hasina made the mistake of fighting this generation. I hope Tarique Rahman will not repeat that mistake.”
“Those who attacked our comrades have all been identified via video footage and photographs. They must all be arrested by tonight. If they are not arrested, and if you choose the path of violence, we too will be forced to opt for violence,” he added.
Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain, who served as an adviser to the post-uprising interim government, further accused the BNP government of failure in state governance.
“Since the election, murders, rapes, and citizens’ security crises have escalated drastically. Today, our mothers and sisters are afraid to step out of their homes,” he remarked.
Remarking that the Home Minister, Salahuddin Ahmed, occasionally behaves as though he is the Prime Minister or the President, Asif Mahmud observed, “The Home Minister is not discharging his duties properly, or there appears to be a distinct reluctance on his part to do so. If the country continues to run in this manner, the people of Bangladesh will be forced to take to the streets in the coming days against this government and the failing state structure.”
‘If they attempt to suppress, their downfall will be even more severe’
The other special guest at the event, Sarjis Alam, the NCP’s Chief Organiser for the Northern Region, also expressed furious resentment over the attack on Nasiruddin Patwary.
He stated that Nasiruddin Patwary had announced he would hold a meeting to exchange views with comrades in Jhenaidah after the Jumma prayers. It was then that leaders and activists of the (Jatiyatabadi) Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal launched a terrorist-style assault on him. Former conveners of the district unit Chhatra Dal, as well as the Chhatra Dal conveners of the relevant educational institution there, were directly involved. A few days ago, Chhatra Dal leaders and activists entered the Shahbagh police station and assaulted our journalist brothers. To date, no justice has been delivered for that attack.
Referring to the brutal murder of an eight-year-old child in Dhaka’s Pallabi, NCP leader Sarjis noted, “Following the rape and brutal murder of our sister, we saw yesterday that the Prime Minister visited the family to express his condolences. We extend our thanks. However, if this condolence is merely a game to hush up a single day’s issue, and if no direction for justice is found over the next six months, the people of future Bangladesh will no longer accept this condolence card.”
Addressing the BNP and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Sarjis Alam warned, “Your Chhatra Dal and Jubo Dal leaders and activists were our comrades in the uprising. We wish to show them respect and honour. However, if they attempt to suppress political movements through terrorist means, mimicking the erstwhile ways of the (Bangladesh) Chhatra League and Jubo League, their downfall will be even more severe, Insha’Allah.”
“We state unequivocally that in the Bangladesh of the future, the use of any political party’s affiliate organisation or law enforcement agencies as a thuggish force to suppress and persecute other political opinions and beliefs will no longer be tolerated,” he added.
The event was presided over by NCP Joint Convener Ali Ahsan Zonaed, and moderated by NCP Joint Member Secretary Shahrin Sultana. Senior Joint Convener of the NCP, Ariful Islam Adeeb, also spoke as a special guest.