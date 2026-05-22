If it’s violence they want, nobody can outdo us, we proved that during July Uprising: Asif Mahmud

National Citizen Party (NCP) spokesperson Asif Mahmud Shojib Bhuyain has reacted sharply to the attack on the party’s Chief Coordinator, Nasiruddin Patwary, in Jhenaidah.

Demanding the arrest of those involved in the attack on Nasiruddin by tonight, Friday, he declared, “If they are not arrested, and if you choose the path of violence, we too will be forced to opt for violence.”

Issuing a stark warning to the ruling BNP (Bangladesh Nationalist Party) government, former interim government adviser Asif Mahmud said, “Despite the opposition repeatedly demonstrating goodwill, the ruling party is actively seeking violence. Though our blood is hot and we are young, we understand exactly what needs to be done and when to focus on nation-building. However, if the ruling party desires violence and wishes to adopt it as their sole political weapon, we proved during the 2024 mass uprising that nobody can outdo us in that regard.”