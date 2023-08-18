BNP is fascist pretending as a democratic party: Quader

“They (BNP) have been recognised as terrorists at the international level and our fight is against them,” he added.

About the “headache” of foreigners over Bangladesh’s elections, Quader said: “They intimidate and threaten us, and now they are applying visa policy... BNP is not facing such threats. But BNP is obstructing the elections. So, the visa policy will be applicable to them (BNP), not to us”.

He alleged that BNP is bringing its leaders and workers to Dhaka by paying Taka 2,000-5,000 each in its movement demanding the resignation of the AL government.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir should go to Pakistan if he does not shun the demand of restoring the obsolete caretaker government, the AL general secretary said.