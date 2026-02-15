Flag hoisted at AL office in Khulna, ‘Joy Bangla’ slogans chanted

At that time, they hoisted the national flag, placed wreaths on portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, and chanted slogans of “Joy Bangla”. Videos of the incident have since circulated widely on social media.

One of those present, a former leader of Bangladesh Chhatra League in Khulna city, spoke to Prothom Alo on condition of anonymity.

He said, “We did not go to the party office as part of any organised programme. We saw that this had taken place at our central office, so we went to the Khulna office as well. We arrived at around 4:00 pm on Sunday. The office was locked; we broke the lock, went upstairs and hoisted the national flag. We placed garlands on the portraits of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and Sheikh Hasina.”

He added that after chanting the “Joy Bangla” slogan, they came downstairs and put a new lock on the office so that they could enter it later. “No one stopped us,” he said.